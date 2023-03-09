Elon musk’s comment on transgender athletes being allowed to compete in the women’s division

Edited by Blogvine Photo by NVIDIA Corporation

Last week Fox-news posted on Twitter, “USA powerlifting must let transgender athletes compete in the women’s division after losing discrimination case” and Elon musk commented saying, “This is extremely unfair to anyone with XX chromosomes!”

This is considered a very controversial issue and should be treated with intelligence, wisdom, and care.

Let’s just say that the decision made by the court will not sit well with everyone, and nothing in this world sits well with everyone. A comment from Steven Viney on Twitter goes like this, “Sports divisions are pure biology, not political/gender-based. We can’t have adults competing in junior sports or lightweight boxers becoming heavyweights just because they identify as such, it’s got nothing to do with Trans even though the politics make it as if it does.”

According to Steve, sports are based on biology and not gender identification. This simply states that anyone who identifies as transgender is able to participate in that gender’s sports which kinda looks unfair considering the biological origin of the Trans person.

But in situations like this, you have to consider the opinion of the other party involved, which is the Trans.

As Jaycee Cooper, a transgender woman who sued USA powerlifting stated, "I was fed up with the way that I was being treated; I was fed up with the way that my community was being treated, and enough was enough.”

With speeches like this comes depression and with depression comes suicidal thoughts, also a transgender person suffers a lack of access to coaching and practice facilities or other performance suppression. These were some considerations that affected the court’s decision.

I personally think that time will tell if this is a good decision or not.