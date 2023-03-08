Edited by Blogvine Photo by Brett Sayles

The issue of transgender athletes in sports is complex and controversial. On one hand, transgender individuals have the right to participate in sports and should not be discriminated against based on their gender identity. On the other hand, some argue that allowing transgender athletes to compete against cisgender athletes could create an unfair advantage.

Due to sex variations in human physiology, detractors contend that transgender hormone therapy is insufficient to properly reverse these differences, giving transgender women an unfair edge over cisgender women in competitive sports, which may put them in danger. Athletes who identify as a transgender claim that hormones like estrogen and puberty blockers that are medically given, cause transgender women to gain less muscle mass and less testosterone, which could lessen their competitive advantages. Sport, especially youth sports, is said to be important for young people's sociability, health, and sense of belonging, according to supporters. Legal restrictions on transgender women participating in women's sports, according to the American Medical Association, are bad for their mental health.

The scandal has sparked discussions about sex verification in sports. Since the middle of the 20th century, sports organizations have added eligibility requirements to women's sports that are variously based on physical examination, sex chromosomes, and sex hormones in response to the participation of transgender women and women suspected to be transgender, male, or intersex. The safety of women and fair competition are both priorities according to proponents of these restrictions. Such restrictions have come under fire from opponents for being unethical, unfairly impacting women of color, and discriminating against transgender and intersex women.

Certain U.S. states have approved legislation limiting the participation of transgender teenagers in high school sports or transgender women and girls in women's sports since the late 2010s and early 2020s.

New regulations for the participation of athletes who had undergone gender reassignment were developed in 2003 by a group assembled by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Medical Commission. Three eligibility requirements were specified in the study. Firstly, sex reassignment surgery, which includes gonadectomy and modifications to the external genitalia, must have been performed on athletes. Athletes must secondly show legal recognition of their gender. Finally, competitors must have been undergoing hormone therapy for the recommended time frame before competing, which is often two years. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not permit transgender athletes to compete in the Olympic Games until 2004.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has established guidelines for the inclusion of transgender athletes in the Olympic Games. According to these guidelines, transgender women can compete in women's events if their testosterone levels have been below a certain level for at least 12 months before and during the competition. Transgender men can compete in men's events without any restrictions.

The debate around transgender athletes in sports is ongoing and there is no easy solution. Ultimately, the goal should be to create a fair and inclusive environment for all athletes while ensuring that the integrity of the competition is maintained.

Transgender individuals should be allowed to participate in sports. It is important to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate in sports regardless of gender identity or expression. These guidelines typically require that transgender athletes undergo hormone therapy for a certain period before being eligible to compete in certain categories. This helps to ensure that transgender athletes do not have an unfair advantage over cisgender athletes.

Overall, allowing transgender individuals to participate in sports is an important step toward promoting inclusivity and equality in sports, and sports organizations must continue to develop policies and guidelines to ensure fair and safe competition for all athletes.