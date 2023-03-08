Brushing Your Cats Teeth

Photo by John Morton

Brushing a cat's teeth is an important part of maintaining its dental health. However, it can be a challenging task, as most cats do not enjoy having their teeth brushed. Periodontal disease and other health issues can be avoided by maintaining your pet's teeth and gums in good condition (beyond bad breath). Brushing a cat's teeth can help maintain oral hygiene and prevent dental problems. Here are some things you will need:

1. Cat toothbrush: You can get a toothbrush specifically designed for cats. It will have a smaller head and softer bristles. Use a clean washcloth or squares of gauze to rub the plaque off your cat's teeth and gums if they reject every brush you try

2. Cat toothpaste: Do not use human toothpaste as it can be toxic for cats. You can get special toothpaste formulated for cats in flavors they will like such as tuna, chicken, and malt.

3. Treats: Giving your cat treats during and after brushing can help make the experience more positive and rewarding.

4. Towel: Having a towel handy can help keep your cat in place and protect your clothes from getting wet.

5. Patience: Brushing a cat's teeth can be challenging, so it's important to be patient and start slowly. You may need to work up to brushing all their teeth at once. Remember, always consult with your veterinarian before starting a dental routine for your cat.

Although it might be a few days before you can try brushing, this method's gradual progress reassures him that he has nothing to worry about. You may need to repeat this warm-up exercise several times to help him get comfortable with the procedure.

Start by delicately manipulating your cat's mouth.

1. If your cat is calm, begin by giving her a few tender strokes and treats.

2. Start by delicately touching or adjusting your cat's mouth. Give your cat praise as long as she is submissive, obedient, and willing to have her mouth touched. Remove the treats and stop right away if your cat shows any signs of resistance. (You can attempt again later.)

3. Move your fingers slowly over her lips, along her gums, and finally along her teeth. Once your cat is comfortable with your fingers in her mouth, try tracing your finger along her teeth with a moist, soft gauze sponge.

4. Achieving this will probably require several sessions. As long as your cat cooperates, reward him or her, and end the session. Try again the next day.

Add toothpaste

1. Once your cat is comfortable having the sponge or cloth next to her teeth, mix some veterinary toothpaste or gel into the gauze sponge.

2. Keep up the kudos and rewards! Make it enjoyable!

Bring in the toothbrush

1. Bring the toothbrush to the surface. Put it under your cat's lips, touch it to her face, and then gently move it all over. Choose a toothbrush that is simple for you to use.

2. If your cat enjoys the toothpaste, let her lick it off the toothbrush. Don't forget to compliment and give treats as rewards.

Begin to brush

1. Concentrate on your cat's gum line while using a circular motion.

2. Pay attention to her teeth first, under her lips, particularly the outer surfaces. Achieve all of your cat's teeth eventually. Her mouth should be thoroughly brushed once a day for about two to three minutes.

Even once or twice a week is beneficial for most cats, but a daily brush and check is best. For your cat to feel stylish both inside and out, brush his teeth in addition to regular grooming. He will remember it as a positive experience if you give him a treat as a reward.

It takes a lot more time and patience to adjust to senior or rescue cats who may not have had regular checkups. They might put up a fierce fight, so give in and let them have their way. If your stubborn cat rejects your efforts, your veterinarian may advise biannual professional dental exams in addition to cat teeth cleaning products to use at home. Choose the professional cleaning at your veterinarian's office if your cat's gums and teeth are in poor condition, especially if they are sensitive, or painful (and if they haven't had a thorough cleaning in a while).

It's crucial to remember that if your cat is extremely resistant to brushing, you can discuss alternative options with your veterinarian, like dental chews or dental sprays, to help maintain their dental health. Your cat may need a few weeks to get used to having her teeth brushed by you. To make this a positive experience for both you and your cat, it's critical to stick to your routine. Do not press the matter. You'll be pleasantly surprised by how successful you can be if you keep this up.

Reference: Small Door Vet