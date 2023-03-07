How Will The World End? Scientists Believe The Timeline For Destruction Is Coming To An End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fyb02_0l9kkuAs00
Photo byAlbert Goodwin

Revelation. Long is considered the most controversial book in the Bible. Many interpret its cryptic language as a timeline for unprecedented levels of destruction. Some claim that this century will see the abrupt, violent end of the world.

According to Jonathan Kirsch on History, "We live in a world that is changing profoundly and fast and that is facing threats that seem apocalyptic to us. We worry about global warming and overpopulation. It's necessary only to open the newspaper or turn on CNN to see the headlines, which, in the eyes of some readers of Revelation, will be sure proof that the biblical prophecies are coming true at last." He also added, "There will be terrible suffering. Wars, illness, a series of disasters, and catastrophes will be visited on Earth, on human beings living on Earth as the end of the world approaches. And in the end, we will witness the final destruction of the earth on which mortal human beings live."

"Just think about the fact that in the last couple of years, we have seen devastating hurricanes. We have seen devastating tornadoes. We've encountered earthquakes very high on the Richter scale. If you look at how fast they are happening and how much closer together they are coming, as we get closer to the end of days, they almost will come right on top of each other." Joye Jeffries Rugh said

According to the prophecy found in the book of Revelation, the end of the world is drawing nearer as each of the seven apocalyptic seals is broken. Some biblical scholars assert that the seals have already begun to break, preparing the world for the final apocalypse. If this is accurate, what might occur and when? Where exactly are we in relation to time?

But what forces will be responsible for this ultimate destruction? How would we know that the seventh and most significant seal has been broken? The book of Revelation says that the peals of celestial trumpets will unveil the final punishment for mankind's evil.

Steve Gregg said, "You see seven angels, each having a trumpet, and they come forth, and then begins the series of the trumpet judgments."

Some believe that these judgments will result in natural catastrophes of never-before-seen magnitude. They speculate that Revelation's cryptic text may refer to physical forces on or outside of Earth and turn to science for clarification. According to some New Testament scholars, this and other biblical allusions to fire falling from the sky could be taken to mean asteroids. The catastrophic event predicted may actually occur if an asteroid collides with the earth. In another verse from Revelation (Rev 8:10), "the third angel sounded his trumpet, and a great star blazing like a torch fell from the sky. The name of the star is Wormwood."

Some people believe that John, the author of Revelation, is referring to a comet or asteroid in this passage rather than a star. It is generally acknowledged that ancient observers were unable to distinguish between different kinds of celestial bodies. Even though there aren't any stars named Wormwood, there is compelling scientific proof that a massive asteroid impact could be a major factor in the extinction of life as we know it on Earth.

"Astronomers now believe that all three generations of dinosaurs—the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous were brought to extinction, at least in part by extraterrestrial collision events. Giant comets and asteroids striking the earth. If something that big were to happen, humanity wouldn't survive," says Huge Ross.

Today, a collision between Earth and an asteroid with a few miles in diameter could produce energy equivalent to a thousand simultaneous nuclear explosions. "And the third part of the sun was smitten, and the third part of the moon, and the third part of the stars. So as the third part of them was darkened" (Rev 8:12).

Millions of tons of debris would be launched into our atmosphere for years if a large asteroid or comet were to strike Earth in our lifetime. This would effectively enclose us in a cloud of dust and cut us off from the sun, which gives us life. Is this the scenario that Revelation describes? In any case, its author predicts that there will be an even greater uprising and more trumpets will sound.

Source: History.

