Malfunction on Twitter Today

Photos and links were unavailable to all users of Twitter for an extended period of time today, and some users said the social network's entire website was down. Any link attempt or photo view resulted in the error notice "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint." For those who could still access the website, photographs that were directly submitted to Twitter or those that are integrated as part of its "cards" system were broken.

The company's "new" owner and CEO, Elon Musk, laid off a large portion of the organization's surviving production crew just a few weeks before to this downtime. This wave of layoffs followed the firing of the majority of the company's employees last fall. After Musk acquired control of the social media firm and eliminated the majority of its engineering positions, worries that Twitter would become unstable and ultimately fail have increased.

Musk slashed expenditures after acquiring Twitter in October 2022 by firing thousands of contractors and half of the company's employees. According to a former employee featured in a Washington Post report from mid-November, layoffs and other employee departures "have reduced numerous vital systems down to two, one or even zero engineers."

Twitter appears to be operating normally for the duration of the past few months with only a few small snags, despite the absence of this personnel. For instance, Twitter briefly went offline a month ago owing to an employee accidentally deleting data for an internal service that determines rate restrictions for utilizing Twitter, according to Platformer.

The justification doesn't seem to suggest that the downtime was even remotely connected to what that former employee had warned may occur, but today's crash and perplexing API warning very well may be. Twitter links appear to be operating normally as of right now, and the Twitter support account verified the issue was resolved.

However, after Twitter was bought, there have been a lot of modifications made to the site, some of which include restricting alternate Twitter viewing options, curating, restoring controversial accounts, Twitter blue, silver, and gold ticks, etc. While we can anticipate more invention and ingenuity, we can also anticipate more controversy.

