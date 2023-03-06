Should a dog be kept outside or inside

Photo by Kara Eads on Unsplash

Many times, conflicting information about whether or not it is cruel to keep a dog outside is given to new pet owners. Dogs are social creatures who require a lot of companionships as well as proper shelter. Although the majority of dogs like to play outside, no dog should spend their entire life in the yard. One of the most crucial factors to consider for the health and well-being of a new family pet is a safe environment, physical activity, and a healthy diet. The happiest dogs are those who spend time indoors and outside with their families as members.

Several factors should be taken into account if you're a new dog owner debating whether to keep your dog inside or outside.

1. Your dog's breed and size

Certain breeds are designed to live inside, while others are better off staying outside. Although some breeds can deceiving, the size of the dog you have is also crucial.

2. Personal practices

You might decide to keep your dog outside if you prefer to maintain your home clean at all times. With a dog, you can keep your house tidy, but eventually, there will be a mess, so you need to be sure you can deal with it.

3. Availability of space

The space you have is the most important factor. You probably keep your dog inside if you live in an apartment with a tiny balcony. But, some landowners who think dogs belong outside have created pens for their canines that still provide them room to go about while keeping them contained.

4. You must train your dog

Whether you decide to keep your dog indoors or outside, you must ensure that you teach them about the environment in which they will live. You must teach them to use an indoor toilet if you keep them indoors. The alternative is to utilize a doggy door so that your dog may go outside when it's necessary. It's still worthwhile to teach excellent toilet habits to dogs kept outside. Be sure your dog doesn't try to escape or dig up your yard if it lives outside. You need to make sure an indoor dog isn't destroying the house by gnawing or barking at every sound or movement.

Installing a pet door in your home is a perfect alternative if you don't like the notion of keeping your pet outside for an extended period, especially in the winter. Almost all current wood, glass, or security screen doors and windows can have dog doors fitted. There are inexpensive and simple non-permanent pet door choices if you're renting.

You can have the best of both worlds by installing a pet door. Your indoor dogs will be able to remain warm and secure while still going outside to use the restroom or for some playtime. Also, it implies that your pets can find cover if the cold weather gets uncomfortable.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this. As it depends on several factors such as the breed of dog, the size of the living space, the weather conditions, and the lifestyle of the owner. It ultimately depends on your personal preferences, situation, and dog. Some dogs are better suited for living outdoors than others, particularly breeds that are naturally adapted to colder temperatures such as huskies or malamutes. However, most dogs are social creatures that crave human interaction and should be kept indoors with their owners.

If you do choose to keep your dog outside, it is important to provide adequate shelter from the elements, such as a sturdy doghouse with plenty of insulation, and make sure they have access to clean water and food at all times. It's also important to regularly spend time with your dog and provide them with plenty of exercises and mental stimulation.

Ultimately, the decision to keep your dog inside or outside should be based on what is best for the individual dog and its unique needs, as well as the owner's lifestyle and living situation.

Reference: Vetpet