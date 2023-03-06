In Love With My Ex

Blog Vine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cNiA_0l8yMu6300
Photo byMilan PopoviconUnsplash

Breaking up with someone is never easy, and it's even harder when you still have feelings for them. You try to move on, to forget them, but sometimes those feelings never truly go away.

After months of being broken up, I thought I had finally moved on. I had started seeing other people, and I was convinced that I was over him. But then I saw him again, and all of those feelings came rushing back. It was like we had never broken up, and I was left feeling confused and lost. I tried to ignore those feelings, to tell myself that it was just a momentary lapse, but the more I saw him, the more I realized that I was still in love with him. It was a painful realization, but I knew that I had to face it head-on if I ever wanted to truly move on.

After struggling with my feelings for a while, I decided to reach out to him. I wanted to see if he felt the same way and if there was a chance for us to be together again. But he was hesitant, and he told me that he needed time to think. Those days turned into weeks, and the waiting was agonizing. I tried to move on, to find someone else, but no one could fill the void that he had left behind. It was then that I realized that I was willing to fight for him, to do whatever it took to be with him again.

Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, he reached out to me. He told me that he had been thinking about me and that he wanted to try again. My heart leaped with joy, and I knew that we were meant to be together. Getting back together wasn't easy, and we both had to work hard to rebuild our relationship. But it was worth it. Now, we are happier than ever, and I know that we will never let anything come between us again. Love truly does conquer all, even when it seems impossible.

I understand that it can be difficult to move on from someone you once loved deeply. It's normal to have feelings for an ex-partner, even after a breakup, and it can be challenging to navigate those emotions. If you find yourself in love with your ex, it's important to take some time to reflect on your feelings and consider the reasons why you want to be with them again. Give yourself time to heal, process your emotions, and figure out what you really want. Ask yourself if you truly believe that your relationship can work and if you're willing to put in the effort to make it happen.

It's also important to communicate with your ex and express how you feel. Be honest and open about your emotions, but also be prepared for the possibility that they may not feel the same way. Remember that it's okay to feel sad and hurt if your ex doesn't want to rekindle your relationship.

Take things carefully and reestablish your connection gradually if your ex is open to the notion of giving your relationship another shot. Work together to identify answers while addressing any previous difficulties or worries that contributed to the breakup.

Respect your ex's choice not to pursue a romantic relationship and concentrate on moving on if this is the case. Allow yourself time to recover and concentrate on self-care activities like socializing with friends, engaging in hobbies, and looking after your physical and emotional health.

Ultimately, it's up to you to decide what's best for your emotional well-being. Remember that you deserve to be with someone who loves and respects you, and don't settle for less than you deserve.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# ex# relationship

Comments / 3

Published by

Hello! Welcome to Blog Vine, I'm a blogger and I specialize in world news, evergreen and romance articles. Stay Updated!

N/A
1K followers

More from Blog Vine

Operation Northwoods, A declassified inhumane plan by DoD that was rejected by President John F. Kennedy

Operation Northwoods is a declassified document from the 1960s that outlines a proposed false flag operation against the United States. The plan, which was never carried out, involved staging a series of terrorist attacks within the United States and blaming them on Cuba. The goal of the plan was to drum up support for a military invasion of Cuba and the overthrow of Fidel Castro's government.

Read full story
Marion, OH

Ohio man who survived by amputating his hand when tapped in a boulder at Utah's Bluejohn Canyon for five days

Aron Ralston is a well-known American outdoorsman, motivational speaker, and author. He gained widespread attention in 2003 when he was trapped under a boulder while canyoneering in Utah's Blue John Canyon. His story of survival and determination, which he recounted in his book "Between a Rock and a Hard Place" and in the movie adaptation "127 Hours," has inspired millions of people around the world.

Read full story
3 comments

Man Who Saved Thousands of Jews During the Holocaust

Carl Lutz was a Swiss diplomat who played a pivotal role in saving tens of thousands of Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust. He was born on March 30, 1895, in Walzenhausen, Switzerland. After completing his education, Lutz joined the Swiss diplomatic service and was posted to various locations around the world, including Palestine, and Czechoslovakia.

Read full story
1 comments
Montana State

Yellowstone, America's First National Park

Yellowstone National Park is one of the United States' most visited and beloved natural attractions, but its origins as America's first national park are less well-known. Established in 1872, the park covers more than 2.2 million acres of land in the western state of Wyoming, as well as parts of Montana and Idaho. Yellowstone's unique geothermal features, including its famous geysers and hot springs, draw millions of visitors every year. But how did Yellowstone become the first national park in America, and why was it so significant?

Read full story

Bring The Love Out from its Hiding Place

Maybe you have feelings for someone and you're unsure if they feel the same way, especially if they haven't expressed their love for you yet. It's possible that they haven't developed romantic feelings for you yet, but they do seem to like you enough that love could be a possibility in the future. If you're wondering how to increase your chances of falling in love with this person, six psychological secrets can help. Here are some tips to make anyone fall deeply in love with you.

Read full story

Loneliness In Adulthood

According to Course Hero, an unpleasant emotional reaction to feeling alone is loneliness. Social pain, a psychological process that drives people to seek out social connections, is another term for loneliness. It frequently relates to a sense of closeness and connection is lacking. While overlapping with solitude, loneliness is separate from it. Simply put, isolation is the condition of being alone; not everyone who experiences solitude feels lonely. Loneliness is a subjective emotion that people experience even when they are surrounded by others. There is a difference between being alone and feeling lonely, so to speak. Loneliness can be short-term or long-term. It may be severe and powerful in either situation.

Read full story

Bullying in Adults

When we think of bullying, we often think of children and teenagers tormenting each other in school hallways or on playgrounds. However, bullying is not just a kid's problem. Adults can be bullies too, and the effects can be just as damaging.

Read full story

Giving Up On Our Childhood Dreams

Children view the world with so much awe, possibilities, and an open mind. We imagine and have great expectations for the kind of life we want to lead as children and as youngsters. It's typical for our dreams to alter or disappear as we become older. But occasionally, for reasons other than a simple shift in priorities or interests, we give up on the goals we set for ourselves as children. Why do we develop beyond this? This might hold the key to determining what we actually love and desire as adults. So why do we abandon our childhood aspirations?

Read full story

Idealizing An Ex And Its Effects

Whenever we romanticize an ex, we repeat all of our pleasant interactions in our minds, equating the ex to a standard of perfection that they may not have ever attained. If we can't be with this ideal divinity, we feel as though we are worthless. This is also difficult since we cast a negative shade on ourselves every time the ex is brought into the light. Idealizing causes us to become disengaged from our feelings of loss and the desire to accept it as a reality, making it challenging to view your ex from a neutral perspective.

Read full story

Elon musk’s comment on transgender athletes being allowed to compete in the women’s division

Last week Fox-news posted on Twitter, “USA powerlifting must let transgender athletes compete in the women’s division after losing discrimination case” and Elon musk commented saying, “This is extremely unfair to anyone with XX chromosomes!”

Read full story
34 comments

Transgender Athletes In Sports

The issue of transgender athletes in sports is complex and controversial. On one hand, transgender individuals have the right to participate in sports and should not be discriminated against based on their gender identity. On the other hand, some argue that allowing transgender athletes to compete against cisgender athletes could create an unfair advantage.

Read full story

Brushing Your Cats Teeth

Brushing a cat's teeth is an important part of maintaining its dental health. However, it can be a challenging task, as most cats do not enjoy having their teeth brushed. Periodontal disease and other health issues can be avoided by maintaining your pet's teeth and gums in good condition (beyond bad breath). Brushing a cat's teeth can help maintain oral hygiene and prevent dental problems. Here are some things you will need:

Read full story
Minnesota State

After losing a discrimination case, USA Powerlifting must let transgender athletes compete in the women’s division

Last week, USA Powerlifting lost a case of discrimination against Jaycee Cooper, an athlete who is transgender. The federation had barred Cooper from participating in female events, but now, as a result of Cooper's win, the federation must stop all unfair discrimination related to sexual orientation and gender identity. Within two weeks, the organization is required to change its policy on these issues, allowing transgender athletes to compete in the women's category, which was previously not permitted.

Read full story
166 comments

Phineas Gage, an American railroad construction foreman, who survived a 13 lb pole blast through his skull (Impossible!)

Phineas Gage is a historical figure who has become known for his remarkable story of survival and the insights his case provided into the field of neuroscience. Gage was a railroad construction foreman in the mid-19th century who became famous for surviving an accident in which an iron rod was driven through his brain.

Read full story

Juliane Koepcke, a German woman who survived a 10000ft fall from a disintegrated plane in 1971 (what a miracle!)

Juliane Koepcke is a German-Peruvian biologist and survivor of one of the most famous aviation accidents in history. On December 24, 1971, Koepcke and her mother boarded a flight from Lima, Peru to Pucallpa to spend Christmas with her father. The plane, a Lockheed L-188 Electra operated by LANSA, encountered severe thunderstorms and was struck by lightning, causing it to break apart in mid-air.

Read full story

The Long Neck Burmese Women

The Kayan Lahwi tribe of Myanmar, Thailand, also known as the Padaung tribe, is famous for the women who wear brass rings around their necks. These women are often referred to as long neck Burmese women. The practice is a traditional custom that has been passed down from generation to generation. In this blog post, we will discuss the history of the tradition, the reason behind the practice, and the controversy surrounding it.

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

A man from Oregon who survived a ghastly car accident (one of the most amazing car survival in history)

Kaleb Whitby is a young man from Oregon, United States, who became famous after he survived a horrific accident that involved a massive pile-up of 26 vehicles on a foggy day. Kaleb's story is a testimony of resilience and courage in the face of adversity. In this post, we will explore three key aspects of Kaleb's life that make him a remarkable individual.

Read full story
43 comments

Yubitsume, A Japanese Mafias Act of Chopping Off Their Little Finger

Japan is famous for its unique history, culture, and traditions. One of the most intriguing cultural practices related to the Japanese mafia, or Yakuza, is the act of "yubitsume" or the amputation of the little finger. This practice has been popularized in movies and TV shows around the world, examples include The Outsider which premiered on Netflix - a movie which stars Jared Leto as an American captive soldier in the final days of WWII. But what is the reason behind it?

Read full story

How Will The World End? Scientists Believe The Timeline For Destruction Is Coming To An End

Revelation. Long is considered the most controversial book in the Bible. Many interpret its cryptic language as a timeline for unprecedented levels of destruction. Some claim that this century will see the abrupt, violent end of the world.

Read full story
12 comments

Malfunction on Twitter Today

Photos and links were unavailable to all users of Twitter for an extended period of time today, and some users said the social network's entire website was down. Any link attempt or photo view resulted in the error notice "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint." For those who could still access the website, photographs that were directly submitted to Twitter or those that are integrated as part of its "cards" system were broken.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy