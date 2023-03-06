Toxicity Check

Photo by Anna Shvets

What comes to mind when you think of a toxic person? Indicators of toxicity aren't always obvious. For a while, they can go unchecked. Looking inward and evaluating whether you possess these qualities can be difficult, but doing so can also help you improve as a friend, family member, and significant other. We'll learn about six indicators that you're developing into a toxic person in this post. If you become aware of any of these tendencies, there's no need to be self-critical. Your reflection will be used to identify any areas for improvement in your communication style or habits that you might want to adjust. So let's get started.

You argue a lot.

Do you frequently find yourself in disagreements or experience excitement when a dispute arises? If so, by starting pointless arguments, you might be acting in a way that is toxic to those around you. Of course, it's common to have disagreements with the people in your life on occasion. Conflicts arise from time to time, but if you notice a pattern and find it difficult to maintain harmony in your relationships, you might want to think about whether you're inciting conflict that could be avoided.

You never accept your mistakes.

We all make mistakes, and occasionally we even intentionally cause harm to others. But how we respond to these mistakes can have a significant impact on our interpersonal interactions. What action do you take in these circumstances? Saying "I'm sorry that you feel" frequently rather than "I'm sorry that I..." is one telltale sign that you can't admit to your wrongdoings. You might have a tendency to assign blame to someone or something else when you make a mistake rather than accepting responsibility and offering an apology. Toxic behavior can be avoided by listening to someone else's worries before responding defensively and concentrating on fixing the problem at hand rather than being right.

If you constantly find yourself in drama, it seems impossible to avoid it.

Self-reflection and the question, "Why is everyone else in the wrong?" can be helpful whether it's at work, school, or in your personal life. Or can you make any changes to foster more harmonious relationships? Some people simply don't get along because they have different personalities, but there may be other reasons as well. Do you feel important when there is drama because everyone is focused on you, for instance? Are you entertained by it? If so, this might be a toxic behavior that harms both you and the people in your life.

You are possessive and jealous.

To further consider this, you might find yourself feeling envious of your friends or partners. When those you care about hang out with others, pay attention to how you feel. This could be a toxic behavior to watch out for more closely if you experience feelings of possessiveness or the urge to exert control over them. It may be helpful to discuss setting reasonable boundaries with your friends or partner in an open manner. When feelings of jealousy surface, it's also critical to be self-aware. Do not assume that your friendship with a friend is less important simply because they prefer to hang out with someone else.

You're way too competitive.

In most cases, competition is a good thing. Most people strive to perform well and believe they are above average, but it's also important to recognize and encourage others, especially those you care about, when they succeed. How do you react when you learn of the success of a loved one? Do you feel the need to downplay it, or are you happy for them? You may be engaging in toxic behaviors if you notice that you only celebrate your own victories while downplaying other people's. There is potential for everyone to succeed. Everyone has a unique journey, and other people's successes don't diminish your own.

You are extremely critical of others.

You might occasionally make fun of someone you care about when you are close to them. This could even be a way for you to connect with your friend or partner and demonstrate how at ease you are around them. But pointing out someone's shortcomings could go too far and lead to that person feeling bad about themselves. Sometimes it can be more harmful than beneficial. These criticisms don't always have to be grave, demeaning, or spoken condescendingly. Using sarcasm in communication, whether intentional or not, can be harmful. If you catch yourself making jokes or remarks that are demeaning to others, consider whether it might be affecting their sense of self-worth. So, did any of these points resonate with you?

Take a moment to congratulate yourself on finishing this article, learning more about toxic traits, and thinking about how you can improve your relationships. That alone is a success. Whether you saw any of these qualities in yourself or not, keep in mind that there is always room for improvement. You'll become a better friend, coworker, family member, etc. as a result of your desire to examine your own habits. It can be easy to stay away from toxic behavior and enhance your relationships by simply asking other people for feedback on your communication style, including what they would like to see you do more or less of. Please share this article with your friends if you found it insightful.