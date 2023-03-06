A mother from Minnesota found guilty of using a shotgun to kill her six-year-old son

Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 6-year-old son, Eli Hart.Photo byHennepin County Jail

A Minnesota jury has found that the 29-year-old mother who is accused of shooting dead her 6-year-old son with a shotgun and concealing his body in the trunk of her car while engaging in a contentious child custody dispute is guilty as charged.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Julissa Thaler shot and killed Eli Hart on May 20, 2022, put his body in the trunk of a Chevy Impala that was missing one of its front tires, and then drove on the rim of the car to a nearby gas station where she dumped evidence of brain matter and more.

Before the traffic stop, a passerby noticed the car at a gas station. According to the information given, the car had stopped close to several trash cans. According to records, when police examined the bin, they discovered a backpack, blood, a bone, and what seemed to be brain tissue. Officers with the Mound Police claim that Eli Hart's death was discovered horrifically after a traffic check connected to Thalers’ reckless driving.

According to Law & Crime, police approached the car after it had been stopped and found JULISSA ANGELICA GENRICH THALER, the defendant in this case. Police noticed that the back window was broken and that the defendant's hand looked to be covered in blood. Police found a spent shotgun casing and a shotgun shell inside the car. Police noticed blood inside the car as well as what seemed to be a bullet hole in the back seat, according to the authorities. The vehicle's condition led to the conclusion that a search warrant was likely necessary and that it was unsafe to drive. Officers searched the car, including the trunk, before hauling it. Officers discovered a minor child's body who had been shot after examining the trunk. And in the trunk was a shotgun.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty confirmed the jury’s verdict and called the case one of the most horrific and brutal she’s ever seen.

Despite the objections of the family, a Dakota County judge gave Thaler full custody not long before Eli was murdered, on the advice of social workers.

Tory Hart filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County and three social services employees, claiming they were negligent in ignoring warnings from family members and other indications that Thaler was a danger to Eli. Tory Hart claimed he warned the court about Thaler's history of drug abuse, paranoia, and hallucinations to no avail.

At Thaler's murder trial, the bereaved father allegedly stated, "He was always really happy, outgoing, always full of energy, always.” To me, he was everything. He made my life complete. Just enjoyed our time together, and I enjoyed having him around.

Prosecutors claimed that Julissa Thaler conducted several very suspicious Google searches, to support their claim that the murder was premeditated and intentional. including the following: “How to keep the child away from another parent with visitation,” “How to fake being home to the cops,” “How much blood can a 6-year-old lose,” “Qualifying accidental deaths,” “How much does life insurance pay for a dead child.”

She argued that she was innocent, uttered an expletive, and called everyone "garbage" before the judge imposing her sentence. Thaler now faces life in prison without parole for first-degree murder. She was also convicted of second-degree murder.

