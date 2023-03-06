After ten years of negotiations, a treaty to protect the world's oceans has been reached

Photo by Jeremy Bishop

After two weeks of discussions in New York, United Nations members have reached an agreement on a treaty to safeguard biodiversity in the high seas, which comprise nearly half of the planet's surface. This is the first time that a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas has been reached. The U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, which came into force in 1994, was established before marine biodiversity became a well-established idea.

NPR stated that after more than two decades of discussions, a new framework to safeguard marine life in the high seas, which are areas outside national boundaries, has been agreed upon by United Nations members. Earlier attempts to create an agreement to protect the high seas had failed, but a new treaty was finally reached on Saturday.

According to marine biologist Rebecca Helm, the atmosphere and oceans are the only two significant global commons. Helm said that protecting the oceans is critical to the planet's well-being, despite the oceans receiving less attention than the atmosphere. Now that the high seas treaty has been agreed, Pew Charitable Trusts' oceans expert Nichola Clark believes that it is a once-in-a-generation chance to protect the oceans and a significant victory for biodiversity.

A new agreement has been reached to protect biodiversity in the high seas, which will create a new organization to manage ocean conservation and create marine protected areas in international waters. This is seen as a crucial step in achieving the UN Biodiversity Conference's goal of protecting 30% of the world's waters and land for conservation. The treaty also includes guidelines for conducting environmental assessments for commercial activities in the ocean.

According to Jessica Battle, an expert in ocean governance at the Worldwide Fund for Nature, the treaty's requirement to conduct environmental impact assessments for planned activities in the high seas means that all such activities must be scrutinized, although not all will require a full assessment. Marine species such as dolphins, whales, sea turtles, and fish undertake long annual migrations across national borders and the high seas, making it difficult to protect them and the human communities that depend on fishing or marine life-related tourism due to a confusing patchwork of laws.

Battle stated that the treaty will facilitate the coordination of regional treaties to effectively tackle threats and issues across species' habitats. The protection provided by the treaty will also benefit coastal biodiversity and economies, according to Gladys Martínez de Lemos, executive director of a nonprofit organization that addresses environmental concerns in Latin America. She further added that governments have taken a crucial measure to enhance the legal protection of around two-thirds of the ocean, which will safeguard marine biodiversity and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

The implementation of the ambitious treaty is now the subject of scrutiny. The high seas have been severely exploited due to activities such as commercial fishing, mining, and pollution caused by chemicals and plastics. According to Malin Pinsky, a biologist at Rutgers University, the new agreement is significant because it recognizes that the ocean is not an infinite resource, and global cooperation is necessary to ensure its sustainable use.