64 dead including children and women as migrant boat hits rock near Italy

Photo by PxHere

On Sunday, a wooden boat carrying migrants from Turkey broke apart on rocks off the coast of Calabria, leading to the deaths of at least 64 individuals, including children and women, according to Italian authorities. The search for more bodies was impeded by bad weather in the Mediterranean Sea, resulting in the discovery of additional debris on Monday. Over two dozen of those who died were from Pakistan, as stated by the country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday. He expressed deep concern over the news and instructed Pakistan's foreign ministry to conduct an investigation.

An official from Italy's Crotone prefecture reported that at least 82 passengers survived the shipwreck that occurred on Sunday, which involved individuals from Turkey, Iran, and Afghanistan. The vessel had left the Turkish city of Izmir with 140 to 150 individuals on board, according to rescuers. The first three bodies were found on Sunday morning on a beach near Staccato di Cutro in southern Italy. The total number of people who are missing has not been determined yet, and Manuela Curra, the prefect of Crotone, stated to CNN on Monday that a detailed report on the migrants who have died would be released soon, providing a breakdown of their age and gender.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni accused human traffickers of being responsible for the boat disaster in which at least 64 migrants died. Meloni said that it was criminal to allow 200 people to board a boat just 20 meters long during adverse weather conditions, exchanging their lives for a ticket under false claims of a safe journey. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi added that new measures should be introduced to discourage such perilous journeys and stop departures. Piantedosi said that it was important to take every possible step to discourage such crossings, which took advantage of the illusion of a better life.

Stopping migrant boats was a priority for Meloni's hard-right government, and this week, the parliament approved new laws that make it more difficult for NGOs to carry out rescues. Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the shipwreck in Vatican City on Sunday and thanked those who were helping the survivors. He also prayed for the missing and other migrants who survived and asked for the Virgin Mary's help for these brothers and sisters.

According to UNHCR records, 11,874 people have arrived in Italy by sea in 2023, with 678 of them arriving in Calabria. Most of these migrants come from African countries, with the majority of boats departing from Libya. The majority of arrivals are not from Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Iran, which only account for 8.3%, 6.7%, and 0.7% of arrivals, respectively. Ivory Coast and Guinea account for the largest percentage of African migrants at 17.3% and 13.1%, respectively, and other African nations make up the rest. The Central Mediterranean route is the deadliest migration route, with at least 20,334 people having died since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration's Missing Migrants Project.