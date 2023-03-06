Change your attitude, please!

Photo by Max Pixel

Those of us who are romantics at heart, often fantasize about that perfect if we were a movie love. Even if you're not a romantic, you might still want a special someone by your side to confide in, laugh with, cry with, and cuddle the heck out of at the end of a bad day. Do Jim and Pam from the office come to mind? They still had a lovely romance despite all their ups and downs. They were lovers and best friends at the same time, and they trusted and encouraged each other in their aspirations. It's sickening, but I want that too. Real-world relationships don't always resemble Jim and Pam. They occasionally resemble a more subdued Ryan and Kelly. a little toxic and dysfunctional. Whether you mean to or not, toxic behaviors can slither into your relationship. What are some typical actions that can destroy a relationship?

I find it difficult to say I am sorry

Partners can occasionally inadvertently cause harm to one another. Perhaps a joke goes too far, or their cooking receives a little too much criticism. When our partner appears to be truly hurt, we should apologize. One common behavior that can ruin a relationship is refusing to apologize or never offering one. On occasion, it can be a little challenging to apologize publicly because it might seem that we are too proud to do so on the inside. We might be reluctant to acknowledge our errors. It can be frightening to feel inadequate or guilty, despite how difficult it may be to say something so simple but so profound. Sorry. In the long run, it might even help save your relationship.

According to a 2017 study in Frontiers in Psychology, the likelihood that the other person will forgive you increases if you apologize sincerely. Another 2014 study found that offering an apology helps people feel less angry. All of the negative tension between you two can be eliminated with a straightforward but sincere apology. Do you ever feel uncomfortable apologizing, despite wanting to? try writing it out. Not an apology text, please. Write a letter or a brief note and express your sincere apologies. Your partner will undoubtedly appreciate it.

I am too attached to focus

The mysteries of love were discussed in ancient Greece, and it was given its own narrative. Their mythology holds that humans had only one heart when they were first created, along with four arms, four legs, and a head with two faces. Zeus divided them into two parts out of fear that their power would surpass his own. Then, those pieces spent the rest of their lives looking for their other halves. This mythology provides an explanation for the idiom "two bodies, one soul" used to describe romance. Is that actually the case, though? When people get emotionally attached to their partners or lose their sense of self outside of relationships, it can sometimes lead to unhealthy dependency. According to a 2018 study, emotional dependence in a relationship may be a sign of preoccupied attachment and childhood trauma. If you've grown too attached to your partner, you might neglect all of your friends and limit your social interactions to just the two of you. In addition, you might rely on your partner for emotional support rather than managing your emotions independently. Do you feel dependent on your partner or as though you don't know who you are without them? This may be yet another characteristic that is ruining your union.

I lack proper communication skills

Relationships are based on communication. Although it may sound cliche, numerous psychological studies conducted over the years have demonstrated the value of open communication with your partner. A 2021 study, for instance, found that if you avoid bad communication habits like making assumptions, your relationship may flourish. When you and your partner don't communicate your needs and want to each other, you're forcing each other to read each other's minds. You might make assumptions about what the other person is thinking or assign each other incorrect labels. For instance, you might assume your partner is angry with you and doesn't want to talk to you, even though they may be tired after working a 12-hour shift. You utter phrases like, What have I done to you now? You're ignoring me, or something to that effect. Now that you're upset for no apparent reason, your partner might be perplexed or upset with you in return. Communication problems led to the entire situation escalating. Communicate your needs and wants clearly in order to prevent putting yourself in such situations. When they get home, your partner might complain to you about how worn out they are. You might inquire as to their silence. If you find yourself trying to guess your partner's needs and wants, simply stop and ask. Your assumption won't always be accurate, more often than not.

I micromanage a lot

Okay, you've found the love of your life. Cool. You and your partner might start spending more time together as your relationship strengthens. If you spend nights at each other's homes frequently enough, you might decide to move in together. This could be the time when you begin to pick up on little details about your partner that might just annoy you. For instance, they might put your cereal in the wrong cabinet or leave their clothes all over the floor rather than put them in the hamper. What do you do when that occurs? Micromanaging is a typical response that can destroy a relationship. You engage in this when you attempt to dictate every detail of another person's behavior. According to clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo on Medium, micromanagers frequently struggle to trust their partners because of their extremely high standards. Your partner may go crazy if you act in such a controlling manner. They might begin to doubt their ability to ever do anything well, and feel incompetent, resentful, or anxious. If you micromanage your partner, it may be an indication of another mental health condition, such as anxiety or possibly obsessive-compulsive disorder. Contact a mental health professional if you believe you are micromanaging in order to learn how to stop this action that could be ruining your relationship.

The list of toxic behaviors is kind of endless, but I hope these few lists can point you in the right direction on how not to ruin your relationship.