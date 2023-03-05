Floods hit Malaysia, leaving at least 4 dead and 40,000 homeless.

Efforts to rescue those affected by floods in Malaysia have commenced, as the floods have led to the death of at least four people and displaced over 40,000. State authorities in Johor confirmed one of the deaths was of a man who got trapped in a car swept away by floodwaters. Rescue workers and volunteers captured footage of people stuck on rooftops as their homes became submerged in water. The National Flood Disaster Agency shared images of rescue workers wading through chest-deep waters to save those trapped in their homes. In one instance, a rescue worker was seen carrying a baby in a bucket to safety.

Malaysia is susceptible to seasonal flooding, similar to many of its Southeast Asian neighbors. Since February, Singapore has been experiencing heavy downpours. In 2021, the country faced its most severe flooding in decades, resulting in 54 deaths and prompting the mobilization of the military. The widespread flooding affected eight states, placing significant pressure on emergency services and leading to criticism of the government's reaction to the crisis. Since at least December, people have been evacuating their homes due to the annual monsoon season in the country.

The state of Johor, which is Malaysia's second most populated state with 4 million residents, is the most affected by this year's floods. Tens of thousands of people have relocated to relief centers in schools and community halls, according to officials. Experts from the Malaysian Meteorological Department have cautioned that the rainy weather could persist until April.

On Sunday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim provided an update after visiting those who survived the floods and those who evacuated in Johor. He stated that floods are a critical concern for the country and that the government will hasten its efforts toward flood mitigation projects. In a tweet, he emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue so that it does not recur. The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), a youth-led political party with a significant presence in Johor, advised residents to take assistance from rescue teams and cautioned against delaying the evacuation of their homes.

Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz, the deputy president of a group, warned that river water levels are still high, and heavy rain is anticipated. She advised people not to delay evacuation if water levels rise and to move to safer locations as soon as possible, adding that one's life is more important than belongings. Amira also urged the country to take immediate action to address flooding issues, as it cannot afford to experience so many disasters in a short span. Pot Phoon Hua, a 61-year-old worker at a biscuit and coffee factory in Batu Pahat, mentioned to CNN that it was still raining and expressed worry about his missing relatives and friends. Pot added that the flood's aftermath would be catastrophic, and despite everyone's efforts, the weather's strength was overwhelming. While the government could deploy numerous teams and workers, Malaysians are ultimately at the mercy of nature.