Regaining Control Of Your Life

Blog Vine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XSPS_0l8FIxu300
Photo byRohan MakhechaonUnsplash

Feeling a little off-balance right now? Did you suddenly go from feeling on top of the world to being lost and questioning why I am still acting this way? Well, you are not alone. Also, this is not unusual. The best of us are subject to it. Here are some handholds and guideposts to help you rediscover who you are.

Step away from who you have previously been

We don't mean to go backward and remain unchanged when we say "get back on track," of course. That is not beneficial. In actuality, the way you were is what caused you to be in this situation right now. Therefore, giving something a little different a try might be exactly what you need. As strange and unsettling as it may sound, you've probably already done it. Consider the lessons you would have learned had you been younger. Like when you discovered that vanilla extract doesn't actually taste as good as it smells. You develop the ability to adapt and shift your perspective. Like how taste and smell don't always coincide. What do I want out of this? is a question you can ask yourself as you observe yourself from the outside. What do I expect from myself? You might need to step outside of your comfort zone for this, but it will be worthwhile. Push the limits of what you can do by releasing the hidden potential inside of you.

Be kind to yourself

Being humble is beneficial, but exercise moderation. You won't benefit from having a continuous roasting session in your head. All of that guilt and shame are serving as barriers. Dealing with a mistake would end with an internal censure, which prevents you from taking the necessary next steps to admit it and have faith in your capacity to grow and improve. Many beneficial outcomes for our well-being are influenced by self-compassion, including interconnectedness with others, optimism, and wisdom, to name a few. Why? The reason for this is that you can only gain access to and learn these things if you think you are deserving of them.

Don't dwell on the past

The past truly is in the past. Though it may sound cliché, it is nonetheless true. You can't change the past unless you have a TARDIS of your own, but you can choose how to react. You could continue to speculate about what might have been, but doing so will only keep you up at night and make your present anxious and resentful. Alternatively, you could accept it and comprehend its origin and your part in it. Learn, adapt, and adjust. Let that incident be used as a teaching tool instead of a punishment. Make the past a part of your life's mural rather than letting it ruin the here and now or the future.

Trust that you are in the right place at the right time

Comparison is the thief of joy, as Theodore Roosevelt once observed. It has become nearly impossible to avoid social comparison in the age of social media. Every time we look at a screen, their Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram posts are a distraction. You ponder why your life is not better or why you don't do what they are doing. Hold on. You're attempting to regain control of your life, not someone else's. Working with incomplete tools that aren't yours means trying to hitch onto someone else's track. It's acceptable to experiment, but the final product must be yours since you own it. Have faith that you are where you should be at the right time for you.

Recognize that no one owns you

Similar to what was said earlier. You must lead a life of your own. Yes. It's great to be aware of social conventions and to support friends, but if you find yourself going above and beyond to avoid being poorly perceived by others, where your own needs are trivialized and others are controlling every aspect of your life, then stop. This goes beyond simple politeness. Regardless of what others might think, you have also given someone else control over your life. Your entire story is unique to you. What is best for you can only be done by you.

Never undervalue your ability to make progress

Have you ever questioned your ability to move forward by taking another step? Everything is just too much. When this occurs, you can always reflect on previous instances in your life where, despite the adversity you had to endure, similar problems had arisen. You may now do so. The challenge will eventually pass, and when it does, you'll be glad you persevered and stronger for having done so.

Stop worrying and overthinking

When rational thought, the big picture, and healthy understanding become too important, this is overthinking. Making choices and aiming for a goal are crucial steps to getting back on track. In addition, when you overthink, you stop doing those two things. You lose peace when you overthink things because it starts a worrying cycle. Stop the ride if you'd like because it's essentially a hamster wheel of how much I despise my life. In order to do this, you must try new things and engage in activities you enjoy. What is my worrying accomplishing to improve the circumstances, you might ask yourself? Nothing worthwhile has ever been simple. It might not be. My friend, start small. Consider allocating a brief period of time—say, 30 minutes—every other day to investigate fresh distractions or test out current ones. That's at least 30 uninterrupted minutes of worry-free time, which is fantastic. Regaining yourself takes time, like any other significant undertaking. You may experience periods of progress and periods of regression. Keep self-compassion in mind and acknowledge your accomplishments. You might discover that the new you is even better than the one you started out as, and you can thank all of your life experiences for that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# life# evergreen

Comments / 1

Published by

Hello! Welcome to Blog Vine, I'm a blogger and I specialize in world news, evergreen and romance articles. Stay Updated!

N/A
1K followers

More from Blog Vine

Operation Northwoods, A declassified inhumane plan by DoD that was rejected by President John F. Kennedy

Operation Northwoods is a declassified document from the 1960s that outlines a proposed false flag operation against the United States. The plan, which was never carried out, involved staging a series of terrorist attacks within the United States and blaming them on Cuba. The goal of the plan was to drum up support for a military invasion of Cuba and the overthrow of Fidel Castro's government.

Read full story
Marion, OH

Ohio man who survived by amputating his hand when tapped in a boulder at Utah's Bluejohn Canyon for five days

Aron Ralston is a well-known American outdoorsman, motivational speaker, and author. He gained widespread attention in 2003 when he was trapped under a boulder while canyoneering in Utah's Blue John Canyon. His story of survival and determination, which he recounted in his book "Between a Rock and a Hard Place" and in the movie adaptation "127 Hours," has inspired millions of people around the world.

Read full story
3 comments

Man Who Saved Thousands of Jews During the Holocaust

Carl Lutz was a Swiss diplomat who played a pivotal role in saving tens of thousands of Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust. He was born on March 30, 1895, in Walzenhausen, Switzerland. After completing his education, Lutz joined the Swiss diplomatic service and was posted to various locations around the world, including Palestine, and Czechoslovakia.

Read full story
1 comments
Montana State

Yellowstone, America's First National Park

Yellowstone National Park is one of the United States' most visited and beloved natural attractions, but its origins as America's first national park are less well-known. Established in 1872, the park covers more than 2.2 million acres of land in the western state of Wyoming, as well as parts of Montana and Idaho. Yellowstone's unique geothermal features, including its famous geysers and hot springs, draw millions of visitors every year. But how did Yellowstone become the first national park in America, and why was it so significant?

Read full story

Bring The Love Out from its Hiding Place

Maybe you have feelings for someone and you're unsure if they feel the same way, especially if they haven't expressed their love for you yet. It's possible that they haven't developed romantic feelings for you yet, but they do seem to like you enough that love could be a possibility in the future. If you're wondering how to increase your chances of falling in love with this person, six psychological secrets can help. Here are some tips to make anyone fall deeply in love with you.

Read full story

Loneliness In Adulthood

According to Course Hero, an unpleasant emotional reaction to feeling alone is loneliness. Social pain, a psychological process that drives people to seek out social connections, is another term for loneliness. It frequently relates to a sense of closeness and connection is lacking. While overlapping with solitude, loneliness is separate from it. Simply put, isolation is the condition of being alone; not everyone who experiences solitude feels lonely. Loneliness is a subjective emotion that people experience even when they are surrounded by others. There is a difference between being alone and feeling lonely, so to speak. Loneliness can be short-term or long-term. It may be severe and powerful in either situation.

Read full story

Bullying in Adults

When we think of bullying, we often think of children and teenagers tormenting each other in school hallways or on playgrounds. However, bullying is not just a kid's problem. Adults can be bullies too, and the effects can be just as damaging.

Read full story

Giving Up On Our Childhood Dreams

Children view the world with so much awe, possibilities, and an open mind. We imagine and have great expectations for the kind of life we want to lead as children and as youngsters. It's typical for our dreams to alter or disappear as we become older. But occasionally, for reasons other than a simple shift in priorities or interests, we give up on the goals we set for ourselves as children. Why do we develop beyond this? This might hold the key to determining what we actually love and desire as adults. So why do we abandon our childhood aspirations?

Read full story

Idealizing An Ex And Its Effects

Whenever we romanticize an ex, we repeat all of our pleasant interactions in our minds, equating the ex to a standard of perfection that they may not have ever attained. If we can't be with this ideal divinity, we feel as though we are worthless. This is also difficult since we cast a negative shade on ourselves every time the ex is brought into the light. Idealizing causes us to become disengaged from our feelings of loss and the desire to accept it as a reality, making it challenging to view your ex from a neutral perspective.

Read full story

Elon musk’s comment on transgender athletes being allowed to compete in the women’s division

Last week Fox-news posted on Twitter, “USA powerlifting must let transgender athletes compete in the women’s division after losing discrimination case” and Elon musk commented saying, “This is extremely unfair to anyone with XX chromosomes!”

Read full story
34 comments

Transgender Athletes In Sports

The issue of transgender athletes in sports is complex and controversial. On one hand, transgender individuals have the right to participate in sports and should not be discriminated against based on their gender identity. On the other hand, some argue that allowing transgender athletes to compete against cisgender athletes could create an unfair advantage.

Read full story

Brushing Your Cats Teeth

Brushing a cat's teeth is an important part of maintaining its dental health. However, it can be a challenging task, as most cats do not enjoy having their teeth brushed. Periodontal disease and other health issues can be avoided by maintaining your pet's teeth and gums in good condition (beyond bad breath). Brushing a cat's teeth can help maintain oral hygiene and prevent dental problems. Here are some things you will need:

Read full story
Minnesota State

After losing a discrimination case, USA Powerlifting must let transgender athletes compete in the women’s division

Last week, USA Powerlifting lost a case of discrimination against Jaycee Cooper, an athlete who is transgender. The federation had barred Cooper from participating in female events, but now, as a result of Cooper's win, the federation must stop all unfair discrimination related to sexual orientation and gender identity. Within two weeks, the organization is required to change its policy on these issues, allowing transgender athletes to compete in the women's category, which was previously not permitted.

Read full story
191 comments

Phineas Gage, an American railroad construction foreman, who survived a 13 lb pole blast through his skull (Impossible!)

Phineas Gage is a historical figure who has become known for his remarkable story of survival and the insights his case provided into the field of neuroscience. Gage was a railroad construction foreman in the mid-19th century who became famous for surviving an accident in which an iron rod was driven through his brain.

Read full story

Juliane Koepcke, a German woman who survived a 10000ft fall from a disintegrated plane in 1971 (what a miracle!)

Juliane Koepcke is a German-Peruvian biologist and survivor of one of the most famous aviation accidents in history. On December 24, 1971, Koepcke and her mother boarded a flight from Lima, Peru to Pucallpa to spend Christmas with her father. The plane, a Lockheed L-188 Electra operated by LANSA, encountered severe thunderstorms and was struck by lightning, causing it to break apart in mid-air.

Read full story

The Long Neck Burmese Women

The Kayan Lahwi tribe of Myanmar, Thailand, also known as the Padaung tribe, is famous for the women who wear brass rings around their necks. These women are often referred to as long neck Burmese women. The practice is a traditional custom that has been passed down from generation to generation. In this blog post, we will discuss the history of the tradition, the reason behind the practice, and the controversy surrounding it.

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

A man from Oregon who survived a ghastly car accident (one of the most amazing car survival in history)

Kaleb Whitby is a young man from Oregon, United States, who became famous after he survived a horrific accident that involved a massive pile-up of 26 vehicles on a foggy day. Kaleb's story is a testimony of resilience and courage in the face of adversity. In this post, we will explore three key aspects of Kaleb's life that make him a remarkable individual.

Read full story
43 comments

Yubitsume, A Japanese Mafias Act of Chopping Off Their Little Finger

Japan is famous for its unique history, culture, and traditions. One of the most intriguing cultural practices related to the Japanese mafia, or Yakuza, is the act of "yubitsume" or the amputation of the little finger. This practice has been popularized in movies and TV shows around the world, examples include The Outsider which premiered on Netflix - a movie which stars Jared Leto as an American captive soldier in the final days of WWII. But what is the reason behind it?

Read full story

How Will The World End? Scientists Believe The Timeline For Destruction Is Coming To An End

Revelation. Long is considered the most controversial book in the Bible. Many interpret its cryptic language as a timeline for unprecedented levels of destruction. Some claim that this century will see the abrupt, violent end of the world.

Read full story
12 comments

Malfunction on Twitter Today

Photos and links were unavailable to all users of Twitter for an extended period of time today, and some users said the social network's entire website was down. Any link attempt or photo view resulted in the error notice "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint." For those who could still access the website, photographs that were directly submitted to Twitter or those that are integrated as part of its "cards" system were broken.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy