Regaining Control Of Your Life

Photo by Rohan Makhecha on Unsplash

Feeling a little off-balance right now? Did you suddenly go from feeling on top of the world to being lost and questioning why I am still acting this way? Well, you are not alone. Also, this is not unusual. The best of us are subject to it. Here are some handholds and guideposts to help you rediscover who you are.

Step away from who you have previously been

We don't mean to go backward and remain unchanged when we say "get back on track," of course. That is not beneficial. In actuality, the way you were is what caused you to be in this situation right now. Therefore, giving something a little different a try might be exactly what you need. As strange and unsettling as it may sound, you've probably already done it. Consider the lessons you would have learned had you been younger. Like when you discovered that vanilla extract doesn't actually taste as good as it smells. You develop the ability to adapt and shift your perspective. Like how taste and smell don't always coincide. What do I want out of this? is a question you can ask yourself as you observe yourself from the outside. What do I expect from myself? You might need to step outside of your comfort zone for this, but it will be worthwhile. Push the limits of what you can do by releasing the hidden potential inside of you.

Be kind to yourself

Being humble is beneficial, but exercise moderation. You won't benefit from having a continuous roasting session in your head. All of that guilt and shame are serving as barriers. Dealing with a mistake would end with an internal censure, which prevents you from taking the necessary next steps to admit it and have faith in your capacity to grow and improve. Many beneficial outcomes for our well-being are influenced by self-compassion, including interconnectedness with others, optimism, and wisdom, to name a few. Why? The reason for this is that you can only gain access to and learn these things if you think you are deserving of them.

Don't dwell on the past

The past truly is in the past. Though it may sound cliché, it is nonetheless true. You can't change the past unless you have a TARDIS of your own, but you can choose how to react. You could continue to speculate about what might have been, but doing so will only keep you up at night and make your present anxious and resentful. Alternatively, you could accept it and comprehend its origin and your part in it. Learn, adapt, and adjust. Let that incident be used as a teaching tool instead of a punishment. Make the past a part of your life's mural rather than letting it ruin the here and now or the future.

Trust that you are in the right place at the right time

Comparison is the thief of joy, as Theodore Roosevelt once observed. It has become nearly impossible to avoid social comparison in the age of social media. Every time we look at a screen, their Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram posts are a distraction. You ponder why your life is not better or why you don't do what they are doing. Hold on. You're attempting to regain control of your life, not someone else's. Working with incomplete tools that aren't yours means trying to hitch onto someone else's track. It's acceptable to experiment, but the final product must be yours since you own it. Have faith that you are where you should be at the right time for you.

Recognize that no one owns you

Similar to what was said earlier. You must lead a life of your own. Yes. It's great to be aware of social conventions and to support friends, but if you find yourself going above and beyond to avoid being poorly perceived by others, where your own needs are trivialized and others are controlling every aspect of your life, then stop. This goes beyond simple politeness. Regardless of what others might think, you have also given someone else control over your life. Your entire story is unique to you. What is best for you can only be done by you.

Never undervalue your ability to make progress

Have you ever questioned your ability to move forward by taking another step? Everything is just too much. When this occurs, you can always reflect on previous instances in your life where, despite the adversity you had to endure, similar problems had arisen. You may now do so. The challenge will eventually pass, and when it does, you'll be glad you persevered and stronger for having done so.

Stop worrying and overthinking

When rational thought, the big picture, and healthy understanding become too important, this is overthinking. Making choices and aiming for a goal are crucial steps to getting back on track. In addition, when you overthink, you stop doing those two things. You lose peace when you overthink things because it starts a worrying cycle. Stop the ride if you'd like because it's essentially a hamster wheel of how much I despise my life. In order to do this, you must try new things and engage in activities you enjoy. What is my worrying accomplishing to improve the circumstances, you might ask yourself? Nothing worthwhile has ever been simple. It might not be. My friend, start small. Consider allocating a brief period of time—say, 30 minutes—every other day to investigate fresh distractions or test out current ones. That's at least 30 uninterrupted minutes of worry-free time, which is fantastic. Regaining yourself takes time, like any other significant undertaking. You may experience periods of progress and periods of regression. Keep self-compassion in mind and acknowledge your accomplishments. You might discover that the new you is even better than the one you started out as, and you can thank all of your life experiences for that.