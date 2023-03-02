If We Came From The Same Ancestors, Why Then Do We Possess Different Races

Blog Vine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhs5I_0l5T1Ebz00
Photo byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash

Humans are an incredibly diverse species, with a wide range of physical characteristics and cultural traditions. However, despite this diversity, all human beings are believed to have descended from a common ancestor. So why do we possess different races if we all share the same genetic heritage?

The concept of race is a complex one and has been defined and redefined throughout history. At its most basic level, race refers to a grouping of people based on shared physical or cultural traits. However, these traits can vary widely between different groups, and the lines between races are often blurred and difficult to define.

One common explanation for the existence of different races is that they evolved in response to different environmental pressures. As early humans migrated out of Africa and into different parts of the world, they encountered a wide range of climates, diets, and other environmental factors. Over time, their bodies adapted to these conditions, resulting in different physical characteristics that are associated with different racial groups.

For example, people who lived in colder regions of the world developed lighter skin to absorb more sunlight and produce more vitamin D. Meanwhile, people who lived in areas with high altitudes developed larger lung capacities to cope with the lower oxygen levels. These adaptations were not specific to any one racial group but rather developed in response to the environmental conditions in which people lived.

Another factor that has contributed to the development of different races is the process of genetic drift. Over time, small changes can occur in the genetic makeup of a population, due to factors such as random mutations or changes in mating patterns. These changes can accumulate over time, eventually resulting in distinct genetic variations that are associated with different racial groups.

It is important to note, however, that race is a social construct, rather than a biological one. While there are certainly genetic differences between different racial groups, these differences are relatively minor and do not correspond neatly to the racial categories that have been developed by humans over time. Furthermore, the concept of race has been used historically to justify a wide range of discriminatory practices, from slavery to segregation to genocide.

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the arbitrary and harmful nature of racial categories. Many people are now advocating for a more nuanced understanding of human diversity, one that recognizes the complex ways in which different genetic and cultural factors interact to shape the physical and cultural traits that we possess.

In conclusion, the existence of different races can be explained by a combination of environmental and genetic factors. However, it is important to remember that race is a social construct that has been used to justify discrimination and inequality. By embracing a more nuanced understanding of human diversity, we can work towards creating a more just and equitable world for all people, regardless of their race or ethnicity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# race# humans# origin

Comments / 40

Published by

Hello! Welcome to Blog Vine, I'm a blogger and I specialize in world news, evergreen and romance articles. Stay Updated!

N/A
1K followers

More from Blog Vine

Phineas Gage, an American railroad construction foreman, who survived a 13 lb pole blast through his skull (Impossible!)

Phineas Gage is a historical figure who has become known for his remarkable story of survival and the insights his case provided into the field of neuroscience. Gage was a railroad construction foreman in the mid-19th century who became famous for surviving an accident in which an iron rod was driven through his brain.

Read full story

Juliane Koepcke, a German woman who survived a 10000ft fall from a disintegrated plane in 1971 (what a miracle!)

Juliane Koepcke is a German-Peruvian biologist and survivor of one of the most famous aviation accidents in history. On December 24, 1971, Koepcke and her mother boarded a flight from Lima, Peru to Pucallpa to spend Christmas with her father. The plane, a Lockheed L-188 Electra operated by LANSA, encountered severe thunderstorms and was struck by lightning, causing it to break apart in mid-air.

Read full story

The Long Neck Burmese Women

The Kayan Lahwi tribe of Myanmar, Thailand, also known as the Padaung tribe, is famous for the women who wear brass rings around their necks. These women are often referred to as long neck Burmese women. The practice is a traditional custom that has been passed down from generation to generation. In this blog post, we will discuss the history of the tradition, the reason behind the practice, and the controversy surrounding it.

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

A man from Oregon who survived a ghastly car accident (one of the most amazing car survival in history)

Kaleb Whitby is a young man from Oregon, United States, who became famous after he survived a horrific accident that involved a massive pile-up of 26 vehicles on a foggy day. Kaleb's story is a testimony of resilience and courage in the face of adversity. In this post, we will explore three key aspects of Kaleb's life that make him a remarkable individual.

Read full story
30 comments

Yubitsume, A Japanese Mafias Act of Chopping Off Their Little Finger

Japan is famous for its unique history, culture, and traditions. One of the most intriguing cultural practices related to the Japanese mafia, or Yakuza, is the act of "yubitsume" or the amputation of the little finger. This practice has been popularized in movies and TV shows around the world, examples include The Outsider which premiered on Netflix - a movie which stars Jared Leto as an American captive soldier in the final days of WWII. But what is the reason behind it?

Read full story

How Will The World End? Scientists Believe The Timeline For Destruction Is Coming To An End

Revelation. Long is considered the most controversial book in the Bible. Many interpret its cryptic language as a timeline for unprecedented levels of destruction. Some claim that this century will see the abrupt, violent end of the world.

Read full story
1 comments

Malfunction on Twitter Today

Photos and links were unavailable to all users of Twitter for an extended period of time today, and some users said the social network's entire website was down. Any link attempt or photo view resulted in the error notice "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint." For those who could still access the website, photographs that were directly submitted to Twitter or those that are integrated as part of its "cards" system were broken.

Read full story

Should a dog be kept outside or inside

Many times, conflicting information about whether or not it is cruel to keep a dog outside is given to new pet owners. Dogs are social creatures who require a lot of companionships as well as proper shelter. Although the majority of dogs like to play outside, no dog should spend their entire life in the yard. One of the most crucial factors to consider for the health and well-being of a new family pet is a safe environment, physical activity, and a healthy diet. The happiest dogs are those who spend time indoors and outside with their families as members.

Read full story
4 comments

How long can an average human survive without food

“I’m a foodie I’m a foodie I’m a foodie that’s why my body looking juicy, I’m a foodie I’m a foodie I’m a foodie my big brains my belly and my b**ty.” Funny right, that is a song my friend sings to me because of my love for food. This got me thinking about how long I actually live without food. Sometimes I wonder “We are all sick of hunger, where the medicine is food,” don’t get me wrong I know it’s a normal phenomenon for almost creature, but just like insulin to a diabetic person and beta-blocker to a hypertensive person, food is meant to increase our life longevity on earth. So lack of food might actually cut life short. “Just imagine a world without food as its necessity.”

Read full story

In Love With My Ex

Breaking up with someone is never easy, and it's even harder when you still have feelings for them. You try to move on, to forget them, but sometimes those feelings never truly go away.

Read full story
2 comments

Toxicity Check

What comes to mind when you think of a toxic person? Indicators of toxicity aren't always obvious. For a while, they can go unchecked. Looking inward and evaluating whether you possess these qualities can be difficult, but doing so can also help you improve as a friend, family member, and significant other. We'll learn about six indicators that you're developing into a toxic person in this post. If you become aware of any of these tendencies, there's no need to be self-critical. Your reflection will be used to identify any areas for improvement in your communication style or habits that you might want to adjust. So let's get started.

Read full story

A mother from Minnesota found guilty of using a shotgun to kill her six-year-old son

A Minnesota jury has found that the 29-year-old mother who is accused of shooting dead her 6-year-old son with a shotgun and concealing his body in the trunk of her car while engaging in a contentious child custody dispute is guilty as charged.

Read full story

Past Scars In Present Relationships

Past scars in present relationships refer to the emotional wounds or baggage that people carry from their past experiences and relationships, which can negatively impact their current or future relationships. Our current perspective and the decisions we make about how to perceive our lives are influenced by our past experiences. If we have suffered grief or trauma in the past, it may affect how we interpret our present situation or even keep us from being present. Current research shows how past traumatic events are frequently linked to higher rates of trait anxiety, depression, impulsivity, low self-esteem, and bad decisions. For example, if we have suffered betrayal from a loved one in a romantic or familial relationship, we may re-live the horrific incident as it replays in our memory. Similarly, if someone has experienced emotional abuse in the past, they may have difficulty expressing their emotions or opening up to their current partner.

Read full story

After ten years of negotiations, a treaty to protect the world's oceans has been reached

After two weeks of discussions in New York, United Nations members have reached an agreement on a treaty to safeguard biodiversity in the high seas, which comprise nearly half of the planet's surface. This is the first time that a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas has been reached. The U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, which came into force in 1994, was established before marine biodiversity became a well-established idea.

Read full story

64 dead including children and women as migrant boat hits rock near Italy

On Sunday, a wooden boat carrying migrants from Turkey broke apart on rocks off the coast of Calabria, leading to the deaths of at least 64 individuals, including children and women, according to Italian authorities. The search for more bodies was impeded by bad weather in the Mediterranean Sea, resulting in the discovery of additional debris on Monday. Over two dozen of those who died were from Pakistan, as stated by the country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday. He expressed deep concern over the news and instructed Pakistan's foreign ministry to conduct an investigation.

Read full story
1 comments

Change your attitude, please!

Those of us who are romantics at heart, often fantasize about that perfect if we were a movie love. Even if you're not a romantic, you might still want a special someone by your side to confide in, laugh with, cry with, and cuddle the heck out of at the end of a bad day. Do Jim and Pam from the office come to mind? They still had a lovely romance despite all their ups and downs. They were lovers and best friends at the same time, and they trusted and encouraged each other in their aspirations. It's sickening, but I want that too. Real-world relationships don't always resemble Jim and Pam. They occasionally resemble a more subdued Ryan and Kelly. a little toxic and dysfunctional. Whether you mean to or not, toxic behaviors can slither into your relationship. What are some typical actions that can destroy a relationship?

Read full story

Floods hit Malaysia, leaving at least 4 dead and 40,000 homeless.

Efforts to rescue those affected by floods in Malaysia have commenced, as the floods have led to the death of at least four people and displaced over 40,000. State authorities in Johor confirmed one of the deaths was of a man who got trapped in a car swept away by floodwaters. Rescue workers and volunteers captured footage of people stuck on rooftops as their homes became submerged in water. The National Flood Disaster Agency shared images of rescue workers wading through chest-deep waters to save those trapped in their homes. In one instance, a rescue worker was seen carrying a baby in a bucket to safety.

Read full story

Regaining Control Of Your Life

Feeling a little off-balance right now? Did you suddenly go from feeling on top of the world to being lost and questioning why I am still acting this way? Well, you are not alone. Also, this is not unusual. The best of us are subject to it. Here are some handholds and guideposts to help you rediscover who you are.

Read full story
1 comments

Who Pays on the First Date?

In today's dating world, the question of who should pay on the first date is a matter of debate. Some people believe that the person who initiated the date should pay, while others argue that the bill should be split. In this blog post, we will explore the different perspectives on this issue and try to reach a conclusion.

Read full story
2 comments

The food shortage in North Korea is reaching a critical point where it could lead to deadly consequences, experts says

There is growing concern about the chronic food shortages in North Korea, with reports indicating that deaths from starvation are becoming likely. According to some experts, the country is currently facing its worst situation since the 1990s famine, which killed hundreds of thousands of people. Trade data, satellite images, and assessments from the United Nations and South Korean authorities all indicate that the food supply in North Korea has fallen below the level required to meet the basic needs of its population. Even if the food was distributed equally, which is highly unlikely in North Korea, hunger-related deaths would still occur. South Korean officials have also expressed their agreement with this assessment, stating that they believe starvation-related deaths are occurring in some parts of the country. However, due to North Korea's isolation, providing concrete evidence to support these claims is challenging, although few experts doubt the accuracy of the assessment.

Read full story
74 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy