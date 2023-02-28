A horrific moment as man calmly loaded and shot a homeless man in St Louis, leading to his arrest on murder charges.

Screenshot from Edwin07011 Video on Twitter Photo by Edwin07011 Video on Twitter

In a shocking incident that took place in St. Louis, a homeless man was shot in the back of his head on a sidewalk outside The Globe Building. The gunman, identified as Deshawn Thomas, loaded his gun calmly before shooting the victim at point-blank range. The harrowing footage of the incident was shared online, which showed the homeless man sitting on the sidewalk with his hands covering his ears while Thomas stood behind him. After around 20 seconds, Thomas shot the victim, who died on the spot. It is believed that the victim and the shooter were seen fighting outside a Shell gas station just moments before the incident took place.

Thomas, who has a forehead tattoo and a neck tattoo, fled the scene after the shooting. He was later arrested after he entered a public library in the afternoon. The 23-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder. However, it is still not clear if he had a criminal record, or if he was out on bond or probation at the time of the shooting.

According to Dailymail, the incident has once again highlighted the escalating crime rate in St. Louis, which has the fourth-highest murder rate in the country. In 2021, there were 200 murders, which was down from 263 in 2020 but up from 194 in 2019. This year, the city has already witnessed 25 murders.

The growing number of violent crimes in St. Louis has led to calls for the resignation of local leaders, including Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Gardner has been criticized for not doing enough to prevent repeat offenders from committing violent crimes. Earlier this month, a 21-year-old convicted felon, Daniel Riley, struck a young volleyball player with his car, pinning her to the ground and robbing her of both her legs. Missouri AG Andrew Bailey has stated that Riley should have been in prison instead of behind the wheel.

The incident involving Deshawn Thomas has once again raised concerns about the rising crime rate in St. Louis. Many residents are now demanding that local leaders take urgent steps to tackle the problem. The incident has also highlighted the need for better policing and stricter laws to prevent repeat offenders from committing violent crimes. The local authorities must take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of the residents of St. Louis.