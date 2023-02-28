Donald Ceased His Political Debates

Blog Vine

This is the story of how Donald, a university finalist, stopped arguing politics on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7OtD_0l2iJdWP00
Photo byNadine ShaabanaonUnsplash

And Donald said, "Politics is dynamic and filled with lots of propaganda; I became aware that my online rants were harmful, unhealthy, and useless."

Politically, Donald was "that guy." In high school, Donald spoke up in different classes about public policy issues, participated in public forum debate competitions at the national level, and won several thousand dollars in scholarships for essays and public speaking contests that all addressed political issues (like foreign policy or the sanctity of the First Amendment).

Even though he studied the social sciences in college, he still had a strong desire to argue, and social media gave him a suitable platform to do so. On every political post, Donald claimed that he was so sure he could win. He abandoned his friends quickly. On Facebook, he spent countless hours doing this, frequently exchanging hundreds of comments with different users on a single post. A former classmate of his once wrote on Facebook, "The best part of my news feed is watching Donald annihilate people for their politics." He enjoyed knowing that he had defeated his opponent, even though he hadn't managed to change their minds.

Although Donald accepts full responsibility for his actions, he thinks this is exactly what his training in competitive debate and the call-out culture have prepared him for. It appeared that arguing was done not to have a conversation that would benefit both parties but to learn more about a subject or the opposing side of an argument. It was more akin to a video game where the objective was to gather as many gold coins (represented by likes and shares) as possible, which were only granted each time he intellectually humiliated someone. It was harmful and unhealthy, and he accomplished nothing other than stroking an ego that didn't require it.

In 2021, however, he decided it was time to quit. He would argue, rant, and rave about everything from Trump vs. Biden to the Black Lives Matter movement through the 2020 election. He debated issues ranging from abortion to immigration to single-payer health care to gun control to the minimum wage and everything in between. He lost over 150 Facebook friends and had about four family members block him. In addition to social media, he authored a political opinion column in his university’s student newspaper, most of which were so inflammatory because he made them so; in fact, the newspaper changed its comment policy due to the frequently coarse discussions occurring in the comments section of his articles.

After taking a step back, Donald considered whom he was fighting for and whether what he was doing was actually beneficial to those people. "No," was the response he got.

He looked around at the wreckage his words had caused, and he decided the world had probably had enough of him. But, more importantly, he concluded that his political commentary was irrelevant. He concluded that defending his point of view in politics wasn't going to change his life, for he was a straight white guy earning a decent income and also on the path of obtaining a graduate degree.

He said, "Arguing about race on social media wasn’t doing anything to stop black men from being unjustly gunned down by police. Arguing about the financial effects of single-payer healthcare wasn't helping a sick person get better. And debating the biblical ethics of homosexuality did nothing to assist LGBTQ youth who were suicidal or depressed."

He also added, "I’m not advocating for silence by any means." There are still many situations in which he believes it is appropriate to speak out, to make use of his range of rights, to stop the treatment of marginalized groups, and to speak the truth to power, but he stated he was previously not doing that, saying, "It was never for the benefit of other people; I was just arguing."

Now he has made the decision that instead of arguing about it whenever he sees someone on social media criticizing a cause he cares about, he would rather donate to the charity he believes does the best for that cause. This entails supporting groups like Planned Parenthood, the Trevor Project, and the Patient Access Network Foundation, at least based on what he gets in his Facebook feed.

Donald recently posted on Facebook that he had donated to Planned Parenthood (not to start an argument but to remind like-minded people that they should do the same if they can). He was immediately criticized by a family member (Peterson). Donald kept up the conversation for two or three comments, mostly to address a question he had about his beliefs. Unfortunately, the discussion quickly got off track. After giving his explanation, Peterson apparently felt compelled to respond with a lengthy remark that covered a variety of this issue's facets before ending with the discussion of abortion. Donald added, "I promptly end every political conversation before it gets to an arguable state. A year ago, I would have responded with what I considered to be a slam-dunk argument."

Donald now makes donations to promote the cause he believes in, as it is more likely to result in families having access to affordable reproductive health care. It also saved time and spared him and his relative from negativity, which was politically productive. "Not everyone is in a position to donate," he said, "but if they are, imagine the tangible change we could make if we all stopped shouting at each other and put our money where our mouths are."

Are you going to be like Donald or just keep arguing about what arguments alone cannot change? Think about it today!

If you enjoyed my article, you can Tip me on ko-fi

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# politics# propaganda# social media# right thing

Comments / 4

Published by

Hello! Welcome to Blog Vine, I'm a blogger and I specialize in world news, evergreen and romance articles. Stay Updated!

N/A
1K followers

More from Blog Vine

Should a dog be kept outside or inside

Many times, conflicting information about whether or not it is cruel to keep a dog outside is given to new pet owners. Dogs are social creatures who require a lot of companionships as well as proper shelter. Although the majority of dogs like to play outside, no dog should spend their entire life in the yard. One of the most crucial factors to consider for the health and well-being of a new family pet is a safe environment, physical activity, and a healthy diet. The happiest dogs are those who spend time indoors and outside with their families as members.

Read full story

How long can an average human survive without food

“I’m a foodie I’m a foodie I’m a foodie that’s why my body looking juicy, I’m a foodie I’m a foodie I’m a foodie my big brains my belly and my b**ty.” Funny right, that is a song my friend sings to me because of my love for food. This got me thinking about how long I actually live without food. Sometimes I wonder “We are all sick of hunger, where the medicine is food,” don’t get me wrong I know it’s a normal phenomenon for almost creature, but just like insulin to a diabetic person and beta-blocker to a hypertensive person, food is meant to increase our life longevity on earth. So lack of food might actually cut life short. “Just imagine a world without food as its necessity.”

Read full story

Toxicity Check

What comes to mind when you think of a toxic person? Indicators of toxicity aren't always obvious. For a while, they can go unchecked. Looking inward and evaluating whether you possess these qualities can be difficult, but doing so can also help you improve as a friend, family member, and significant other. We'll learn about six indicators that you're developing into a toxic person in this post. If you become aware of any of these tendencies, there's no need to be self-critical. Your reflection will be used to identify any areas for improvement in your communication style or habits that you might want to adjust. So let's get started.

Read full story

A mother from Minnesota found guilty of using a shotgun to kill her six-year-old son

A Minnesota jury has found that the 29-year-old mother who is accused of shooting dead her 6-year-old son with a shotgun and concealing his body in the trunk of her car while engaging in a contentious child custody dispute is guilty as charged.

Read full story

Past Scars In Present Relationships

Past scars in present relationships refer to the emotional wounds or baggage that people carry from their past experiences and relationships, which can negatively impact their current or future relationships. Our current perspective and the decisions we make about how to perceive our lives are influenced by our past experiences. If we have suffered grief or trauma in the past, it may affect how we interpret our present situation or even keep us from being present. Current research shows how past traumatic events are frequently linked to higher rates of trait anxiety, depression, impulsivity, low self-esteem, and bad decisions. For example, if we have suffered betrayal from a loved one in a romantic or familial relationship, we may re-live the horrific incident as it replays in our memory. Similarly, if someone has experienced emotional abuse in the past, they may have difficulty expressing their emotions or opening up to their current partner.

Read full story

After ten years of negotiations, a treaty to protect the world's oceans has been reached

After two weeks of discussions in New York, United Nations members have reached an agreement on a treaty to safeguard biodiversity in the high seas, which comprise nearly half of the planet's surface. This is the first time that a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas has been reached. The U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, which came into force in 1994, was established before marine biodiversity became a well-established idea.

Read full story

64 dead including children and women as migrant boat hits rock near Italy

On Sunday, a wooden boat carrying migrants from Turkey broke apart on rocks off the coast of Calabria, leading to the deaths of at least 64 individuals, including children and women, according to Italian authorities. The search for more bodies was impeded by bad weather in the Mediterranean Sea, resulting in the discovery of additional debris on Monday. Over two dozen of those who died were from Pakistan, as stated by the country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday. He expressed deep concern over the news and instructed Pakistan's foreign ministry to conduct an investigation.

Read full story
1 comments

Change your attitude, please!

Those of us who are romantics at heart, often fantasize about that perfect if we were a movie love. Even if you're not a romantic, you might still want a special someone by your side to confide in, laugh with, cry with, and cuddle the heck out of at the end of a bad day. Do Jim and Pam from the office come to mind? They still had a lovely romance despite all their ups and downs. They were lovers and best friends at the same time, and they trusted and encouraged each other in their aspirations. It's sickening, but I want that too. Real-world relationships don't always resemble Jim and Pam. They occasionally resemble a more subdued Ryan and Kelly. a little toxic and dysfunctional. Whether you mean to or not, toxic behaviors can slither into your relationship. What are some typical actions that can destroy a relationship?

Read full story

Floods hit Malaysia, leaving at least 4 dead and 40,000 homeless.

Efforts to rescue those affected by floods in Malaysia have commenced, as the floods have led to the death of at least four people and displaced over 40,000. State authorities in Johor confirmed one of the deaths was of a man who got trapped in a car swept away by floodwaters. Rescue workers and volunteers captured footage of people stuck on rooftops as their homes became submerged in water. The National Flood Disaster Agency shared images of rescue workers wading through chest-deep waters to save those trapped in their homes. In one instance, a rescue worker was seen carrying a baby in a bucket to safety.

Read full story

Regaining Control Of Your Life

Feeling a little off-balance right now? Did you suddenly go from feeling on top of the world to being lost and questioning why I am still acting this way? Well, you are not alone. Also, this is not unusual. The best of us are subject to it. Here are some handholds and guideposts to help you rediscover who you are.

Read full story
1 comments

Who Pays on the First Date?

In today's dating world, the question of who should pay on the first date is a matter of debate. Some people believe that the person who initiated the date should pay, while others argue that the bill should be split. In this blog post, we will explore the different perspectives on this issue and try to reach a conclusion.

Read full story
2 comments

The food shortage in North Korea is reaching a critical point where it could lead to deadly consequences, experts says

There is growing concern about the chronic food shortages in North Korea, with reports indicating that deaths from starvation are becoming likely. According to some experts, the country is currently facing its worst situation since the 1990s famine, which killed hundreds of thousands of people. Trade data, satellite images, and assessments from the United Nations and South Korean authorities all indicate that the food supply in North Korea has fallen below the level required to meet the basic needs of its population. Even if the food was distributed equally, which is highly unlikely in North Korea, hunger-related deaths would still occur. South Korean officials have also expressed their agreement with this assessment, stating that they believe starvation-related deaths are occurring in some parts of the country. However, due to North Korea's isolation, providing concrete evidence to support these claims is challenging, although few experts doubt the accuracy of the assessment.

Read full story
66 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

A Total shock as Patricia Kopta, a Pittsburgh woman who went missing for over 30 years was found alive in Puerto Rico

Authorities have discovered the whereabouts of a woman from Pittsburgh who had been missing for over three decades, in a nursing home in Puerto Rico. Patricia Kopta left her family behind and wandered around northern Puerto Rico before she was taken to an adult care home in 1999. She kept her past hidden initially but eventually revealed her identity as she suffered from dementia. Kopta was once a well-known street preacher in her hometown, and her case had puzzled authorities who declared her legally dead. Those who knew her in Puerto Rico recognized her and contacted Ross Township police, leading to her discovery. CBS News reported.

Read full story
Alabama State

The South and Midwest regions have been hit hard by a winter storm, at least 10 people dead

A large storm system caused damage and multiple deaths in the South and Midwest before moving toward the Northeast on Friday. The storm system brought heavy snow and coastal flooding and left thousands without power. In Alabama, severe weather caused three deaths due to falling trees. In Mississippi, a woman died when a rotted tree branch hit her SUV. A man in Arkansas drowned when he drove into high floodwaters. In Kentucky, four deaths were reported in four different counties due to storms with straight-line winds. The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, declared a state of emergency before the storm, and the mayor of Louisville, Craig Greenberg, declared a state of emergency on Friday evening due to the severe storms, high winds, widespread damage, and danger to lives and property.

Read full story

Hailey and Selena's social media drama

Before being married to Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber had a notably rocky nine-month relationship with Selena Gomez. Following Justin's breakup with Selena in 2018, Justin and Hailey reconnected after dating for a year in 2016. In July 2018, Justin proposed to Hailey, and they wed in September of the same year. Hailey revealed how she and Justin reconciled in a 2022 interview with "Call Her Daddy" and said that he and Selena had already called it quits by the time they got back together. He was never in a relationship at any point when he and I first began, like, hooking up or anything of that nature, she said. "I've never been interested in doing that, and I'm not now. I can state unequivocally that I was never with him when he was dating someone,” Hailey claimed. "It's not in my nature to interfere in someone's relationship,” she continued.

Read full story
Florida State

Populated States In The U.S.

According to Global Data's population estimates for 2021, the five most populated states in the USA are:. California - with an estimated population of 39.2 million people. California is a state located on the west coast of the United States. It is the most populous state in the country and the third-largest state by land area. Sacramento is the capital city of California, while Los Angeles is the most populous city in the state.

Read full story

Kids And Cross-Dressing

Cross-dressing in children, or the act of wearing clothing traditionally associated with the opposite sex is not uncommon and is typically considered a normal part of childhood exploration and self-expression. It is important to recognize that cross-dressing in children is not an indicator of a child's gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other aspect of their identity.

Read full story
1 comments

Obama, Trump, Or Biden

A brief overview of some of the key achievements of former Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden. • Signed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) into law, expanding healthcare coverage to millions of Americans who previously lacked access to affordable health insurance.

Read full story
203 comments

Trump shouldn't be protected from lawsuits relating to January 6, according to the Justice Department

ABC News stated that the U.S. Justice Department has announced that former President Donald Trump should not be granted immunity from lawsuits that aim to hold him accountable for the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The department made this announcement in a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, stating that the allegations in the lawsuits against Trump for inciting violence on Jan. 6 amount to a rare exception to the general rule that presidents are protected from lawsuits related to their actions while in office.

Read full story
3 comments

US To Aid Ukraine With More Ammo, Folding Armored Bridges

The United States is set to announce a new $400 million package of military aid for Ukraine on Friday, including eight armored vehicles capable of launching bridges to allow troops to cross rivers or other obstacles. According to anonymous U.S. officials, the vehicles will be taken from Pentagon stocks and delivered quickly to the war front. The aid package will also include ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and other vehicle maintenance and repair equipment.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy