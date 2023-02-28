Donald Ceased His Political Debates

This is the story of how Donald, a university finalist, stopped arguing politics on social media.

Photo by Nadine Shaabana on Unsplash

And Donald said, "Politics is dynamic and filled with lots of propaganda; I became aware that my online rants were harmful, unhealthy, and useless."

Politically, Donald was "that guy." In high school, Donald spoke up in different classes about public policy issues, participated in public forum debate competitions at the national level, and won several thousand dollars in scholarships for essays and public speaking contests that all addressed political issues (like foreign policy or the sanctity of the First Amendment).

Even though he studied the social sciences in college, he still had a strong desire to argue, and social media gave him a suitable platform to do so. On every political post, Donald claimed that he was so sure he could win. He abandoned his friends quickly. On Facebook, he spent countless hours doing this, frequently exchanging hundreds of comments with different users on a single post. A former classmate of his once wrote on Facebook, "The best part of my news feed is watching Donald annihilate people for their politics." He enjoyed knowing that he had defeated his opponent, even though he hadn't managed to change their minds.

Although Donald accepts full responsibility for his actions, he thinks this is exactly what his training in competitive debate and the call-out culture have prepared him for. It appeared that arguing was done not to have a conversation that would benefit both parties but to learn more about a subject or the opposing side of an argument. It was more akin to a video game where the objective was to gather as many gold coins (represented by likes and shares) as possible, which were only granted each time he intellectually humiliated someone. It was harmful and unhealthy, and he accomplished nothing other than stroking an ego that didn't require it.

In 2021, however, he decided it was time to quit. He would argue, rant, and rave about everything from Trump vs. Biden to the Black Lives Matter movement through the 2020 election. He debated issues ranging from abortion to immigration to single-payer health care to gun control to the minimum wage and everything in between. He lost over 150 Facebook friends and had about four family members block him. In addition to social media, he authored a political opinion column in his university’s student newspaper, most of which were so inflammatory because he made them so; in fact, the newspaper changed its comment policy due to the frequently coarse discussions occurring in the comments section of his articles.

After taking a step back, Donald considered whom he was fighting for and whether what he was doing was actually beneficial to those people. "No," was the response he got.

He looked around at the wreckage his words had caused, and he decided the world had probably had enough of him. But, more importantly, he concluded that his political commentary was irrelevant. He concluded that defending his point of view in politics wasn't going to change his life, for he was a straight white guy earning a decent income and also on the path of obtaining a graduate degree.

He said, "Arguing about race on social media wasn’t doing anything to stop black men from being unjustly gunned down by police. Arguing about the financial effects of single-payer healthcare wasn't helping a sick person get better. And debating the biblical ethics of homosexuality did nothing to assist LGBTQ youth who were suicidal or depressed."

He also added, "I’m not advocating for silence by any means." There are still many situations in which he believes it is appropriate to speak out, to make use of his range of rights, to stop the treatment of marginalized groups, and to speak the truth to power, but he stated he was previously not doing that, saying, "It was never for the benefit of other people; I was just arguing."

Now he has made the decision that instead of arguing about it whenever he sees someone on social media criticizing a cause he cares about, he would rather donate to the charity he believes does the best for that cause. This entails supporting groups like Planned Parenthood, the Trevor Project, and the Patient Access Network Foundation, at least based on what he gets in his Facebook feed.

Donald recently posted on Facebook that he had donated to Planned Parenthood (not to start an argument but to remind like-minded people that they should do the same if they can). He was immediately criticized by a family member (Peterson). Donald kept up the conversation for two or three comments, mostly to address a question he had about his beliefs. Unfortunately, the discussion quickly got off track. After giving his explanation, Peterson apparently felt compelled to respond with a lengthy remark that covered a variety of this issue's facets before ending with the discussion of abortion. Donald added, "I promptly end every political conversation before it gets to an arguable state. A year ago, I would have responded with what I considered to be a slam-dunk argument."

Donald now makes donations to promote the cause he believes in, as it is more likely to result in families having access to affordable reproductive health care. It also saved time and spared him and his relative from negativity, which was politically productive. "Not everyone is in a position to donate," he said, "but if they are, imagine the tangible change we could make if we all stopped shouting at each other and put our money where our mouths are."

Are you going to be like Donald or just keep arguing about what arguments alone cannot change? Think about it today!

