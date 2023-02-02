Serving No Master

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3104ya_0kZpXFz100
Photo byMeritt ThomasonUnsplash

During and before the medieval period, a master was known as a man who had people working for him, especially servants or slaves. After the medieval times and in our modern times, a master is a person having or showing very great skills or proficiency and has authority or control over others. Growing up, we look up to different people for help, protection, admiration, and more. We search for mentors, role models, or people who can manage us. Sometimes this puts us as subordinates.

Unfortunately serving a master has its restraints. One of which is a limitation to the capabilities of your master. The subordinate is confined to space and feats of achievements the master can or has attained. Whatever attempt made to outshine the master is considered a threat to the ego and reputation of the master. This will breed insecurity in the mind of the master. Another limitation of serving a master is the limit to knowledge and experience gained. Progress made is based on whatever the master chooses to disseminate to his subordinates. Also, problems and enemies of the master are passed on and attracted to the subordinates. By aligning yourself with a master, one chooses to bear whatever cross the master has on. In history, servants of masters were killed just by passing bad news or information from their masters to another. The life of a master's servant is only but of no value when around the enemies of his master.

Maintaining a neutral ground and aligning yourself to all or none is the safest route to embark on. Taking and aiding no side or all sides to achieve their goal. Helping every master, giving resources and services with no show of favoritism or preferential treatment and allegiance to all.

However, not all aspects of life need a neutral ground. Learning a craft or skill requires dedication to a particular master to be able to harness your skill completely and learn from the master's experience.

