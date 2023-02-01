Your Personal Privacy

Photo by Jason Dent on Unsplash

Personal privacy refers to the ability of an individual to keep their personal information, behavior, thoughts, and relationships confidential and protected from public scrutiny or unauthorized access by others. It encompasses various legal rights and protections that allow people to control their personal information, such as the right to be informed about how their data is collected, processed, and shared, and the right to have their data deleted. Ensuring personal privacy is crucial for maintaining personal autonomy and safeguarding against potential harm or exploitation.

Knowing what privacy means, let's now talk about your privacy. There are experiences that I am certain that almost everyone reading this blog would have had, It entails you as an individual who, thinking you're alone, engages in some expressive behavior such as wild dancing, off-pitch singing, crazy acts, and even some mild sexual activities only to realize that someone is watching and lurking, the discovery of which causes you to immediately cease what you were doing in horror, with shame and humiliation, pondering on the fact that “This is something I'm willing to do only if no one else is watching.”

Now the question arises, “Why does personal privacy matter?”

Although some people might disclaim this quote with the response, “If you are not doing anything wrong why hide”. They intend that privacy, especially internet privacy, is needed by those who do bad things, people like criminals and terrorists. But ask any one of these people for their personal email and password, and you will get a slapping capital NO answer from them, so the question is, “what are they hiding?”

All of us, even those of us who in words disclaim how important our privacy is, instinctively understand the profound importance of it. It is true that as human beings, we're social animals, which means in some cases we want other people to know what we're doing or saying or even thinking, which is why we voluntarily publish information about ourselves online. But equally essential to what it means to be a free and fulfilled person is to have a place where we can go and be free of the judgmental eyes of other people. We seek that out, that is, our personal space and privacy, and our reason are that all of us — not just the bad people such as terrorists and criminals, all of us — have things to hide.

Our personal privacy helps us to:

Think clearly

Be creative

Make better decisions

Hide personal problems

Avoid judgmental eyes for our behavior

Express ourselves fully,

Understand how our body and mind work.

Know what we can and cannot present outside.

In as much as a society in which people have the sense that they are being monitored by a high authority or even anyone at all times can breed conformity, obedience, and submission, which is why every leading power, the most overt to the most subtle, craves that system, the realm of privacy is even more important, the ability to go somewhere where you can think and reason and interact and speak without the judgmental eyes of others being cast upon you, in which creativity and exploration and dissent exclusively reside.

Another reason our privacy matters is that a mass surveillance system suppresses our freedom in all sorts of ways. It renders off-limits all kinds of behavioral choices without even knowing that it's happened.

The renowned socialist activist Rosa Luxemburg once said, "He who does not move does not notice his chains."

Take your personal privacy seriously because it matters.