Cheating In A Relationship

Relationships excluding the many criteria expected by different persons are always built on trust between partners. But an undisputable enemy of trust is cheating. Despite the realization of this, a lot of people still fault it. People cheat for so many reasons some major cause of them are:

1. Insatiable.

Greed is a recessive attribute of humans, always covetous, wanting more for ourselves at the cost of the happiness of another. This attribute always has resulted in one of the factors in the increase of crime. In relationships, this attitude once introduced makes a person never satisfied with whatever their partner has to offer, their character,  habits, choice of food, accessories and other valuables, body structure size, and shape. Wanting more to yourself without understanding no one is perfect and change is a consistent journey that requires patience. Searching for this new want and craving from whoever is available. unfortunately, you can't have it all. Slowly divided emotions and attention creep into the relationship.

2. Uncontrollable habits.

A lot of people lack discipline and without discipline, some habits become addictive and difficult to curtail. Cheating could be regarded as a habit and continuous practice of it becomes a lifestyle of such a partner. To them, it doesn’t matter how beautiful, handsome, rich, or affectionate their partners are. This habit would manifest at the slightest opportunity. They end up having no reasons or justification whatsoever as to why they did what they did.

3. Partner's inefficiency.

Some people spend all their time at work making little or no time for their partners. such partners deprived of attention and closure tend to search for it elsewhere. This search at times leads to temporary emotional attachments to those involved. Another example of a partner's inefficiencies is inexperience or the inadequacy to satisfy sexual needs. Some people are good in bed others aren't, and this can be worked on. But if such a partner is unyielding to change and detests trying out new things, the affected partner is left with an urge and needs to be satisfied.

Despite these reasons cheating has no moral justification as the resulting effects on both partners are traumatic, create trust issues, and sometimes end in a breakup or divorce

It is better to remain single or state the terms of the relationship rather than cause pain to the partner.

