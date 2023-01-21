Healthy Boundaries in a Relationship

Blog Vine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqVQv_0kLYn97v00
Photo byfreestocksonUnsplash

Love is a representative of actions both partners enormous effort into at the beginning of a relationship before relinquishing into old habits and attitudes. The relationship is always blissful and meets with tolerance from both partners a lot at the start. Each turning a blind eye to mistakes and faults from each other, carried away by overwhelming emotions and hoping it would get better. Most times, likes and dislikes are better stated before going into a relationship. This will enable each partner to measure compatibility with each other and determine if they would be willing or not change. Boundaries should never be set on selfish reasons or interests of an individual or wanting to relegate or confine one’s partner to themselves. Each individual possesses different criteria of personal boundaries based on society, parental training or influence, and peer pressure.

A friend “mark” talked about his previous Relationship and his boundary criteria to be met. Mark and his ex “jane” lived together for some months during the initial stages of the relationship. Mark has stated his boundaries one of which was a clean and organized living environment. But Jane couldn’t keep up most times she left the environment untidy which kept triggering issues between them. Due to this and other reasons, they both called it quits. Although mark had laid out his boundaries from the start, Jane couldn't keep up. A lot of people are aware they would not be able to fully adhere and still continue with the relationship because of the benefits they stand to gain, emotions, or intense feelings of love at the moment. Which eventually leads to breakups and splitting in the long run.

These are some examples of healthy relationship boundaries.

  1. Practicing and maintaining personal space during work hours and for personal development.
  2. Learning to communicate feelings and resolving issues in a proper manner.
  3. Understanding if a partner does or does not enjoy public displays of affection. Such as kissing in public etc.
  4. Encroaching into private or personal spaces such as diaries, phones, laptops, etc, is acceptable by one’s partner.
  5. Respecting each other's decisions and personalities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship# healthy relationship# love# couples# girlfriend and boyfriend

Comments / 2

Published by

Hello! I'm a blogger. I'm always looking for new things to blog about. I love to share my experiences. I blog about personal finance, lifestyle, travel, parenting, relationships, and other topics that I believe will help others live a better life.

N/A
181 followers

More from Blog Vine

Your First Date

Going on a date with someone can be a great opportunity to get to know them better, but it can also be a bit daunting. Here are a few tips for making the most of your time together and getting to know the person you're with:

Read full story

Born Unlucky

In 2012, Melanie Martinez's house in Braithwaite just south of New Orleans was selected by hideous houses a reality TV show for a makeover. Over $20,000 was spent on transforming Martinez's home. But on the 29th of August 2012, the seventh anniversary of Katrina, a category 1 hurricane named Isaac howled in from the gulf and hit Mississippi and Louisiana. Despite the evacuation order, they were unfortunate to leave, because their truck broke down. Luckily a boat rescued them, but everything was lost. According to Melanie, “now I've lost five houses to five storms, every time a wipeout”. There was Betsy in 1965, Juan in 1985, George in 1998, and Katrina in 2005. These ferocious storms swept in from the Gulf of Mexico and wrecked each of Martinez's homes.

Read full story

Which Is Better - Instagram or Twitter Asked Elon Musk

I am about to give my analysis on which social media is better among the two being compared. We all know Elon Musk and are almost used to his personality (maybe not everyone though), so I guess that the question above doesn't come as a surprise knowing that Elon is the CEO of Twitter and also his current relationship status with Mark, or should I say with the media.

Read full story

A Vacation Trip

Taking a vacation can be a great way to rest and recharge. It can also be an opportunity to explore new places and experiences. Some people prefer to plan their vacations well in advance, while others prefer to be more spontaneous. Whether you're planning a trip abroad or a staycation, it's important to consider your budget, the place, and the amount of time you have available.

Read full story

A Jealous Relationship

Jealousy in relationships can be a normal emotion, but when it becomes excessive or irrational, it can cause problems in the relationship. Jealousy can be triggered by a perceived threat to the relationship, such as a partner showing interest in someone else, or by feelings of insecurity or inadequacy in oneself. It can manifest in different ways, such as possessiveness, controlling behavior, and mistrust.

Read full story
13 comments

Avoiding Bad Friendship

Friendship is one of the most important relationships in our lives. Good friends can make us laugh, give us a shoulder to cry on, and support us through thick and thin. It is a relationship built on trust, understanding, and mutual respect.

Read full story

Advice For New Relationships

Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy