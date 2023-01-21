Healthy Boundaries in a Relationship

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Love is a representative of actions both partners enormous effort into at the beginning of a relationship before relinquishing into old habits and attitudes. The relationship is always blissful and meets with tolerance from both partners a lot at the start. Each turning a blind eye to mistakes and faults from each other, carried away by overwhelming emotions and hoping it would get better. Most times, likes and dislikes are better stated before going into a relationship. This will enable each partner to measure compatibility with each other and determine if they would be willing or not change. Boundaries should never be set on selfish reasons or interests of an individual or wanting to relegate or confine one’s partner to themselves. Each individual possesses different criteria of personal boundaries based on society, parental training or influence, and peer pressure.

A friend “mark” talked about his previous Relationship and his boundary criteria to be met. Mark and his ex “jane” lived together for some months during the initial stages of the relationship. Mark has stated his boundaries one of which was a clean and organized living environment. But Jane couldn’t keep up most times she left the environment untidy which kept triggering issues between them. Due to this and other reasons, they both called it quits. Although mark had laid out his boundaries from the start, Jane couldn't keep up. A lot of people are aware they would not be able to fully adhere and still continue with the relationship because of the benefits they stand to gain, emotions, or intense feelings of love at the moment. Which eventually leads to breakups and splitting in the long run.

These are some examples of healthy relationship boundaries.