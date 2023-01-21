Born Unlucky

Photo by Acton Crawford on Unsplash

In 2012, Melanie Martinez's house in Braithwaite just south of New Orleans was selected by hideous houses a reality TV show for a makeover. Over $20,000 was spent on transforming Martinez's home. But on the 29th of August 2012, the seventh anniversary of Katrina, a category 1 hurricane named Isaac howled in from the gulf and hit Mississippi and Louisiana. Despite the evacuation order, they were unfortunate to leave, because their truck broke down. Luckily a boat rescued them, but everything was lost. According to Melanie, “now I've lost five houses to five storms, every time a wipeout”. There was Betsy in 1965, Juan in 1985, George in 1998, and Katrina in 2005. These ferocious storms swept in from the Gulf of Mexico and wrecked each of Martinez's homes.

Also in 1976, Ron Wayne was the third co-founder of apple computers. Wayne created the first apple logo. But 12 days later, Wayne called it quits. due to personal reasons, he sold back his shares for a total of $2,300 - $800 immediately and the remaining $1,500 later. Those shares if Wayne had held on to them for the past 40-plus years would now be worth close to $100 billion. Wayne also kept his original apple contract in a dusty file cabinet for decades until he finally sold it to a collector in the early 1990s for $500. That very same contract was sold at auction in 2011 for $1.59 million.

Melanie and Wayne are undisputable examples of a series of events of an unlucky person. At some point everything is seeming like a fairy tale, so much luck happening at once. Then suddenly something worse happens and takes it all away. Fortunately most times they are blessed to live longer to experience a lot more series of bad luck. Sometimes these types unintentionally rub off the bad luck with those closest to them. It's like playing with a child covered in paint. You would get stained with some certainty. There are those born with much worse luck called the jinx, they bring bad luck to those around them. Wherever they are present, things are sure to get messy. Sadly these types once spotted are always isolated, so as not to be trapped in their Waterloo. While there are those born into bad luck, there are others born to luck and on the favorite side of the universe. These people attract positivity and lesser misfortunes. Making them envied and wanted by all. A person born unlucky could learn to practice self-awareness, observe the pattern of ill happenings around themselves, and take precautions to reduce the magnitude of their misfortunes. They also should associate with those born with good luck as it also rubs on those around them. It is quite undisputed that the fate oneself cannot be eluded.

