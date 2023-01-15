A Jealous Relationship

Photo by Eric Ward on Unsplash

Jealousy in relationships can be a normal emotion, but when it becomes excessive or irrational, it can cause problems in the relationship. Jealousy can be triggered by a perceived threat to the relationship, such as a partner showing interest in someone else, or by feelings of insecurity or inadequacy in oneself. It can manifest in different ways, such as possessiveness, controlling behavior, and mistrust.

Excessive jealousy can lead to issues such as decreased trust, communication problems, and even physical or emotional abuse. It is important to address jealousy in a relationship and to work on building trust, open communication, and addressing the underlying issues that may be causing the jealousy. It is also important to find healthy ways to cope with jealousy and not act impulsively or destructively.

Here is a true life story of Stenberg Making sense of romantic jealousy in late 18th-century Sweden – the experiences of Pehr Stenberg 1797 a Swedish Priest - Scandinavian Journal of History (This is an open-access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons CC BY license which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work is properly cited.)

“ On a January morning in 1797, newly married priest Pehr Stenberg returned home to his parsonage in the northern Swedish town of Umeå after being away overnight on an errand. When reaching his home, he found both the gate to the courtyard and the window shutters of the house closed. He pounded on the shutters and the gate but was left waiting in the street for what felt like a long while until the maid eventually let him in. After heatedly asking his wife why the house had been shut up in this way, Stenberg started searching the premises for signs of his wife’s infidelity. Although he found no proof of his wife’s infidelity and in hindsight realized that the maid simply forgot to open the shutters during the dark winter morning, Stenberg states this incident to be the start of a period of romantic jealousy that would plague him for years to come. Stenberg, who had married his second wife just months before, starts suspecting that she is bringing lovers into their home when he is out attending to his priestly duties. He starts interrogating her about her past and rifles through her possessions when she is not looking. The smallest detail sends him into a painful state of anxiety – when her skirt is wrinkled, he believes she has slept with someone, and when a male neighbor asks to borrow a pair of scissors, he suspects he is having an affair with her. Stenberg hopes that fatherhood will settle his jealousy, it instead is exacerbated after his daughter is born, as he does not believe the child to be his. Stenberg starts to look for signs of likeness between his daughter and male members of the local community who might have had a closer acquaintance with his wife. While performing a wedding ceremony, he notices a similarity between the chin of one of the wedding guests and that of his daughter. Stenberg confides his suspicions to his wife and describes how she later silently broached the topic while sitting by her infant child’s cradle. The situation ultimately becomes so dire that both he and his wife later admit to praying that their child would die – he, in order not to be reminded of her infidelity; she, in order for the child to escape the plight of not being acknowledged, and potentially hated, by its father”.

Stenberg’s jealousy profoundly affected his family life. Although the evolution of science and life itself, the human mind has been stunted except through conscious evaluations and development. Jealousy is a recessive trait of man, which if not curtailed breeds distrust, obsession, and impulsive behavior in relationships. Like Stenberg, a lot of people unintentionally build and focus on it, and others are on the receiving end of it.

Some people are prone to jealousy due to past experiences, inferiority, obsession, possessiveness, etc. In the initial stage it is subtle, a sign of intense love and being protective of the partner. But with time it is focused on expands and causes disaster in the relationship. People who are prone to immense jealousy should learn to practice self-love, patience and ignore the desire to focus on distrust and infidelity of their partners.

But if unfortunately, one finds themselves at the receiving end of jealousy from their partners, patience should be embraced. Practice transparency and ensure to rid oneself of deceit to ease suspicion from such a partner. If after these are employed, and there is still tension in the relationship, it is best to walk away, because there is no limit to the actions of jealousy.