Global Warming: The Result of Industrialization

Since 1880, there has been an increase in global average temperatures, which is known as global warming. Scientists concur that human activity, including burning fossil fuels (coal and oil), makes the situation worse and that the greenhouse effect is directly to blame for this warming.

If this trend continues, scientists predict that sea levels will rise and people living near the ocean will be threatened by floods.

In recent years, some parts of the globe have seen record snowfall, while other areas have suffered severe droughts. It is important to reduce the use of fossil fuels and find other ways to limit these emissions that might contribute to the greenhouse effect and global warming.

In order to help ensure that future generations have a stable environment, it is important that all of us make efforts to preserve the natural resources of Earth. Extreme weather events are a result of the fast changes to our global climate that human activity is generating. Burning fossil fuels releases carbon dioxide into our atmosphere, a greenhouse gas that absorbs solar energy, which is then used to generate electricity, heat buildings, and power vehicles.

The temperature of our world has risen during the past century as a result of significant increases in greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide, methane, and others. Climate catastrophes are being fueled by that increase in global temperatures, and they will only grow worse if we do nothing.

According to experts, the time to drastically reduce pollution in order to prevent a global disaster is rapidly running out.

