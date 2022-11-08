Remember Lessons in Class Better

Image by Наталия Когут from Pixabay

Being a student means having an obligation to remember lessons. By remembering the lesson, you can master the lesson so that during the exam you can work on the questions provided.

By remembering the lessons, you can also apply them to your daily life. However, in practice, remembering lessons is a difficult thing to do because some things cannot be observed.

1. Make a Summary

Make a summary to make it easier for you to remember the lesson. Summarizing is a powerful step in remembering lessons.

Take notes of the important things, and when the exam is coming, you can read them again.

2. Recording Lessons with the Rhyming Method

The rhyming method is to make rhymes by singing. You can make your summary rhyme, repeat, or rhyme, as in the song “My Hat is Round.”This method will make it easier for you to remember or memorize sentences or words.

3. Study in a Comfortable Place

Learning motivation will increase if you study in a comfortable place.

One tip for remembering class lessons is to study in a comfortable place. These tips will give you better motivation to study. This is because concentration will work very well. You can also decorate your room, then play your favorite music, and prepare your favorite snacks to accompany your study. These things will make the learning atmosphere more relaxed and make it easier to remember the class lessons.

4. Create Study Groups

By studying in groups, you will quickly understand the lesson. This is because peers will teach you and provide corrections if there are mistakes.

Make groups with a maximum of six people to be more effective and efficient.

5. Consuming Nutritious Foods and Vitamins

Eating nutritious foods will improve brain performance and help you remember lessons easily. From now on, start consuming foods that contain protein, vitamins C, E, B6, and B12.