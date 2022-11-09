Basics Of Story-Telling

Image by Dorota Kudyba from Pixabay

People have always told stories to each other. You could say we structure the world through stories. However, storytelling is a skill. A good story is made up of certain elements that can be combined to build stories that are touching, entertaining, engaging, and educational.

1. The theme of the story

The theme of the story is like the ultimate truth that the story is basically telling. Thus, a theme is not, a product or thing to be advertised on video, not the course of events, nor the feeling that the viewer wants to evoke.

The theme has a deeper meaning than what you want to say about it—for example, inequality, jealousy, or hope for a better world. The theme of the story should be thought through carefully and in such a way that it touches exactly the desired target group. Then it becomes something that people can identify with.

2. The plot of the story

The plot of the story means the course of events. However, the plot consists not only of successive events but also of the causes and effects of the events. All events must have some connection to each other, and from them, the plot of the story is built.

In a commercial, the plot often has very little time to develop.

For example, on YouTube and Facebook, viewers may click away after just a few seconds. In a short time, the plot and the arc of the story must be built from the beginning through the center to the end, the viewer must believe and identify with the characters in the story, and the ultimate purpose must also be brought out.

On the other hand, in commercials, it is not necessary to construct the plot in the same way as in movies, which may take a moment.

Attribution:

The Essential Elements of Storytelling - brilliantio. (2021, July 30). Brilliantio. Retrieved November 9, 2022.

