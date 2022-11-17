Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Workplace Equity (OEEOWE): No Fear Act

Follow Us 0n NEWSBREAK BLOCK WORK MEDIA

On May 15, 2002, Congress enacted the ‘‘Notification and Federal Employee Antidiscrimination and Retaliation Act of 2002,’’ which is now known as the No FEAR Act. One purpose of the No FEAR Act is to ‘‘require that Federal agencies be accountable for violations of antidiscrimination and whistleblower protection laws.’’ Pub. L. 107–174, Summary. In support of this purpose, Congress found that ‘‘agencies cannot be run effectively if those agencies practice or tolerate discrimination.’’ Pub. L. 107– 74, Title I, General Provisions, section 101(1).

The Act also requires this agency to provide this notice to Federal employees, former Federal employees and applicants for Federal employment to inform them of their rights and protections. All CDC/ATSDR staff is required to complete a mandatory No FEAR Act training. CDC/ATSDR is committed to complying with the polices, regulations and procedures as outlined in the Act.

For more information about the No FEAR Act, please visit Office of Personnel Management

No FEAR Act Data

The Notification and Federal Employee Antidiscrimination and Retaliation (No FEAR) Act of 2002 (Public Law No. 107-174) was passed by both houses of Congress and was signed into law by President Bush on May 15, 2002. This landmark legislation became effective on October 1, 2003.

The intent of the Act is to help ensure that federal agencies…

Demonstrate a commitment to ensuring that employees who pursue claims under the federal administrative equal employment opportunity (EEO) complaint process and who engage in whistleblower activities are protected and are not retaliated against; and

Act more expeditiously to resolve complaints that are raised at the administrative level when it is appropriate to do so.

In addition, the No FEAR Act requires federal agencies to…