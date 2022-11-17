Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine, especially people at higher risk, as per CDC

Follow us on NEWSBREAK BLOCK WORK MEDIA

During the winter season you have a higher chance of catching the Flu and there are numerous factors that can lead you to catch the virus, but it is recommended that you take this vaccine. Here is a bit of information to bring awareness to what you should know. People with asthma, heart disease, diabetes, and a number of other chronic health conditions are at higher risk of developing potentially serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization or even death.

In fact, during recent flu seasons, 9 out of 10 people hospitalized with flu had at least one underlying health condition – that’s why getting an annual flu vaccine is especially important for people with certain chronic health conditions.

Facts to Know about Flu and Chronic Conditions

Adults with certain chronic conditions are at higher risk of developing serious complications from flu.

A flu vaccine reduces the risk of getting sick with flu. For people with certain chronic health conditions a flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of flu-related worsening of chronic conditions and prevent flu-associated hospitalization.

Other health conditions that put people at higher risk for flu complications

Neurologic and neurodevelopment conditions

Blood disorders (such as sickle cell disease)

Chronic lung disease (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD] and cystic fibrosis)

Endocrine disorders (such as diabetes mellitus)

Heart disease (such as congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease)

Liver disorders

Metabolic disorders (such as inherited metabolic disorders and mitochondrial disorders)

People who are obese with a body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher

People with a weakened immune system due to disease (such as people with HIV or AIDS, or some cancers such as leukemia) or medications (such as those receiving chemotherapy or radiation treatment for cancer, or persons with chronic conditions requiring chronic corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune system)

People who have had a stroke

People with certain disabilities —especially those who may have trouble with muscle function, lung function, or difficulty coughing, swallowing, or clearing fluids from their airways.

A full list of health and age factors that are known to increase a person’s risk of getting serious complications from flu can be found on Who is at Higher Risk of Flu Complications

