Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o51kV_0jDVbuC300
Shanquella Robinson’s body was found lifeless, after going on vacation to Cabo, with a group of friends who left her body; Autopsy said she has broken neck and cracked spinal cord, as friends said she passed from “alcohol poisoning”

Good parents often let their children know, at a young age, that everyone is not your friend. However, the era of social media has people thinking differently. There are a lot of people who live for the social media attention. Then again, there are those who think they legitimately have friends, on and offline. In the case of Shanquella Robinson, it looks like she put her trust in the wrong people. While vacationing in Cabo, Mexico, her life came to an untimely end. Her friends said her passing was due to alcohol poisoning. After that, they boarded a flight to return home, leaving her body.

What is alarming is the amount of evil people do, nowadays. Make no mistake, there have always been evil people in the world. However, an alarming number of people are willing to do anything, even be involved in a person losing their life, and move on as if nothing happened. As a result, there is a little less trust in the world. Unfortunately for Shanquella Robinson, if she had not trusted the people she went to Mexico with, she may have come back alive. The last thing her family anticipated was her passing away while going on vacation.

Shanquella Robinson’s family is dealing with the heartbreak of losing her at only 25 years old. Robinson had a career as a hairstylist, and was becoming well known in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. When she and a group of friends went to Cabo, Mexico, the situation became dire. Clearly something happened that the friends are not discussing. While Robinson’s passing was ruled to be due to alcohol poisoning, the autopsy says her spinal cord was cracked, and her neck was broken. This makes it evident that there was some kind of violence. When speaking to the news, her mother said the family spent over $6,000 bringing Robinson’s body back home.

As a parent you should warn your children of the dangers of thinking and worrying about friends, the possibilities of getting their feelings hurt or even worse dying at the hands of someone you were just trying to be cool with. Not fair at all.

https://news.yahoo.com/shanquella-robinson-died-cabo-her-203014404.html

