The Center for Food Action (CFA) provides Food Packages and Homelessness prevention Assistance to low-income Individuals

Thanksgiving is a few days away and a lot of families are struggling economically and don't know where their next meal will come from.

The mission of the Center for Food Action is to "prevent hunger and homelessness and improve the lives of individuals and families living in poverty".

The main purpose of Thanksgiving Day is to give thanks. As such, every Thanksgiving, families, and friends share what they are most grateful for, particularly for the past year.

Unfortunately, there are people struggling who need food and just needing to know someone still cares for them. Please spread the word and spread the love, every little bit helps, put a smile on someone's face this Thanksgiving By giving back to the community.

Together we can help thousands of NJ families

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed thousands of northern NJ families, who were already struggling, into crisis. Families who once lived paycheck to paycheck, have lost wages, and jobs while at the same time are facing the rising cost of food and the need to replace the free school meals their children relied on for proper nutrition.

Together we can help families put nutritious food on the table, find and retain safe housing and keep the heat and electricity on. Your gift of funds will go back into the community.

About Center for Food Action

Center for Food Action is one of the largest emergency food relief agencies in New Jersey. With a mission to prevent hunger and homelessness, CFA improves the lives of low-income families and individuals from over 100 towns in northern NJ. CFA provides a wide range of emergency and case management services so that our neighbors in need can put food on their tables, keep a roof over their heads, keep their lights and gas on, and heat their homes. Our advocates help provide information, referrals, counseling, assistance in accessing public programs, and other community services needed to help improve their lives.

Support

Your support is critical to CFA’s ability to provide a variety of essential services that help local families and individuals who are struggling to put food on their tables and keep a roof over their heads.

You can make a difference today, Donate NOW: https://cfanj.salsalabs.org/donatenow/index.html

Volunteer

Volunteers play a key role in helping CFA end hunger and homelessness in our neighborhoods. Some volunteers come weekly, others help with our administrative work and some come only once or twice.

JOIN NOW: https://www.cfanj.org/volunteer/

Raise Funds

Put your passion to work by raising funds or by organizing your own event to help our neighbors in need. How about lunch with friend, an event at your home, office, or place of worship?

Read More: https://www.cfanj.org/volunteer/

Food Assistance

If you live in Bergen County, New Jersey or Upper Passaic County, New Jersey, and you would like a little help, please complete the form below and one of our advocates will call you back to schedule an appointment.

Read More: https://mailchi.mp/a81ca821e55b/make-a-cfa-appointment

Be part of the solution to help end childhood hunger in America, Make a Difference Today. https://www.cfanj.org/