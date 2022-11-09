Fat Joe calls himself the “Forrest Gump of hip-hop.”, new memoir, his hip-hop legacy and why rap is art

Follow Us on NEWSBREAK BLOCK WORK MEDIA

The Puerto Rican and Cuban artist, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena (born August 19, 1970), He began his music career as a member of Hip Hop group Diggin' in the Creates (D.I.T.C.), then founded the Terror Squad rap collective in the ’90s, which featured artists including Remy Ma, DJ Khaled and the late Big Pun. Although he’s perhaps best known for hits like “Lean Back,” “Make It Rain” and “All the Way Up,” Joe recently told The Washington Post that it was important for him to revisit his failures and traumas to help readers learn “the do’s and don’ts of life.”

“The biggest fear I had was people not believing me,” he said. “That’s why I had to let it all go down [in my book] because it’s pretty amazing … I actually went to rap as a way out — as a way out of jail, not being in jail for life or killed.”

Joe’s memoir explores his identity as a Latino growing up in a majority Black neighborhood, even holding himself accountable for his lifelong use of the n-word. He details his painful transformation from prey to predator as a result of severe bullying in junior high school and his subsequent ascent to a feared drug dealer “terrorizing” Uptown New York with his gang. He intersperses these memories with reflections on becoming a student of hip-hop and his insatiable drive to build a successful business empire and enduring legacy for his family.

His transparency will continue to be used “as a template” when his book is adapted into a scripted Showtime series executive produced by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris. “It’s gonna go into me being bullied and the poor choices I made in life and how I changed my life,” he said. “I was there with Biggie. I was there with Tupac. I was there at crucial times in hip-hop. I was there at The Source Awards. Everywhere something happened, Fat Joe was there.”

The “What’s Luv?” rapper will also take his hosting skills from Instagram Live to Starz, which picked up a pilot order for a documentary-style interview series starring Joe and produced by him, Diddy and LeBron James’s SpringHill production company.

