Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrest

In the video, which a bystander shot, officers are seen kicking the man while he was facedown and prone on the ground before being fully handcuffed. Two Phoenix officers are on leave after brutalizing Harry Denman after police say he shot at a patrol car. Dr. Rashad Richey discusses on Indisputable. Tell us what you think in the comments below.

On Oct. 27, Phoenix police say 38-year-old Harry Denman walked toward a patrol car in a convenience store parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road and started talking to the officers. Police say the officers told Denman they had to leave to respond to another call and started backing out of the spot when Denman pulled out a gun and shot at them. Police say one bullet hit the ground, and a second bullet hit the patrol car’s spotlight and went into the driver’s side of the vehicle."

According to police, Denman ran into the convenience store, and officers followed him inside, where they got into a fight before arresting him. The video below shows the officers fighting with Denman inside the store before taking him into custody.

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said that the two officers involved are on leave after their actions in the video prompted an immediate investigation by the police department. “What is depicted in the video is not how we train and is not aligned with the core values of the Phoenix Police Department,” said Sullivan.

A criminal and internal investigation is underway for the officers involved in the incident.

