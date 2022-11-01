Boxer is charged with trafficking 22 TONS of cocaine worth over $1billion into US

A former heavyweight boxer from Montenegro is charged with trafficking 22 tons of cocaine worth over $1 billion via the United States in one of the largest seizures of the drug in American history.

Goran Gogic, 43, was arrested on Sunday night and charged by the Department of Justice today.

He was detained while trying to board a flight to Zurich from Miami International Airport, after being indicted by a grand jury in New York.

Goran Gogic, 43, arrested on Sunday trying to board flight to Zurich from Miami

Charges stem from seizures of 22 tons of cocaine from three cargo ships in 2019

Gogic allegedly oversaw logistics and coordinated with Colombian traffickers

US Attorney Breon Peace said boxer's arrest was 'victory for law enforcement'

Prosecutors charged Gogic with three counts of violating the federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act, and one count of conspiracy. Each count carries a mandatory minimum 10-year prison term and possible life sentence.

A lawyer for Gogic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The charges stem from the seizures of 22 tons of cocaine from three commercial cargo ships in 2019, including 19.8 tons from the MSC Gayane while it was docked at Philadelphia's Packer Avenue Marine Terminal.

Prosecutors said the conspirators transported cocaine to Europe from Colombia through American ports, using cranes and nets at night to hoist drugs onto cargo ships from approaching speedboats along the ships' routes.

The complex operation required knowledge of each ship's crew, route and location data, and that there was room to store drugs in shipping containers that were already aboard, prosecutors said.

FOLLOW Us on NEWSBREAK BLOCK WORK MEDIA

According to court papers, Gogic oversaw the scheme's logistics, coordinating with crew members, Colombian traffickers and European dockworkers to benefit himself and his Balkan-based cartels.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn called Gogic's arrest and indictment 'a resounding victory for law enforcement'.

At least eight crew members from the Gayane have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges over their roles. According to online records, Gogic was a boxer from 2001 to 2012, winning 21 bouts and losing four with two draws.

'The meticulous planning by the defendant and his co-conspirators failed to take into account the federal agents whose hard work resulted in this body blow to the organization and individuals responsible for distributing massive quantities of cocaine.'

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/us-charges-former-montenegro-boxer-over-22-ton-241-billion-cocaine-seizure/ar-AA13AtYb