Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick Lyoya

Follow Us on NEWSBREAK BLOCK WORK MEDIA

The former Michigan police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids in April will stand trial for the killing, a judge ruled Monday.

Judge Nicholas Ayoub said enough evidence was presented in a preliminary hearing to require a jury to decide whether Christopher Schurr was justified in shooting Lyoya.

Kent County Prosecutors charged Schurr with second-degree murder after he shot 26-year-old Lyoya in the back of the head at point-blank range while pinning him to the ground.

After a two-day preliminary examination hearing last week, Judge Nicholas Ayoub determined there was enough probable cause presented in court hearings for Schurr to stand trial. A jury will ultimately decide if Schurr’s use of deadly force was justified.

Schurr approached Lyoya on a residential street on April 4 and said his license plate was not registered to the vehicle he was driving. Lyoya tried to get away and ran around the car, but Schurr chased him and the two began to struggle in the front yard of a home. The encounter was filmed by a witness and partially captured by Schurr’s body camera, though that footage cuts out moments before the shooting.

Schurr tased Lyoya, who grabbed at the taser to try to stop it from shocking him. After telling Lyoya to let go, Schurr shot him in the back of the head while Lyoya was face down on the ground.

The shooting sparked nationwide outrage and conversations in Grand Rapids on policing. Police reformers have long called for changes in how police handle minor traffic stops.

Several witnesses testified at the preliminary hearing, including Aime Tuyishme, Lyoya’s close friend who was riding with him in the vehicle that morning and recorded the fatal shooting on his cell phone.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/former-officer-will-stand-trial-for-the-fatal-shooting-of-patrick-lyoya-judge-rules/ar-AA13AgBB