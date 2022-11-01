Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 Times

Follow Us on NEWSBREAK BLOCK WORK MEDIA

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway following an attack on a Department of Correction officer at the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island.

Inmate Dennis Applewhite stabbed the 28-year-old officer about 15 times in the back of the head around 4:45 p.m. at the Anna M. Kross Center, according to the sources.

The DOC said the officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

"Earlier today, while working in the protective custody unit at the Anna M.Kross Center, one of our Correction Officers was brutally stabbed in the back of his head approximately 15 times by an inmate," COBA President Benny Boscio said. "The Executive Board and I are with the officer at the hospital, who is conscious and undergoing tests. I want to thank Mayor Adams and Commissioner Molina for also visiting the officer tonight. "

"This was an unprovoked heinous and callous attack on one of our dedicated officers, who was simply doing their job. We will not tolerate any assaults on our members of service who show up to work each day to keep our jails safe. We are re-arresting the individual who committed this deplorable attack. We are praying for this officer to make a speedy recovery," DOC Commissioner Louis A. Molina said.

Boscio said in a statement the officer is conscious and undergoing tests. He also thanked Mayor Eric Adams and Molina for visiting the officer on Monday night. There is a Crisis on Rikers island, things are out of control and a new system needs to be put in place.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/nyc-correction-officer-stabbed-over-a-dozen-times-by-rikers-island-inmate-sources-say/ar-AA13ALLf