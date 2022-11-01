Kanye Fans Create GoFundMe Pages to Help Rapper

Follow Us on NEWSBREAK BLOCK WORK MEDIA

Media outlets have reported that West-lovers had launched GoFundMe campaigns to pad the rapper's pockets. One of the main fundraisers, titled "Make Kanye West a billionaire again," had attracted some $5 before being removed from GoFundMe's platform, according to the hip-hop news website AllHipHop.

Even still, other West-related fundraisers are displayed on GoFundMe's website. One titled "Help Kanye [sic] West Be a Billionaire Again" had not yet raised any money in the 10 hours after its launch.

"Don't make Kanye West a billionaire, make me one!"

Some who have taken note of the effort to enrichen Ye apparently think that they're more worthy of the aid. "Don't make Kanye West a billionaire [sic], make me one!" reads one such GoFundMe campaign. Another person titled their fundraiser "Make me (not Kayne West) billionaire again" and posted a picture of a brown-haired man posing with a brown dog.

Someone else started a campaign called "Make Me Richer Than Kanye West..." and included a YouTube video of them asking for funding. Another page was titled "Make a random Swede a billionaire not Kanye West" and featured a photo of a blond man with tattoos seated on a tiny bicycle.

Fans of West's have tried to organize crowdsourcing efforts for the rapper before. Back in 2016, a GoFundMe page was created with the goal of raising $53 million to help get the rapper out of debt.

However, West reportedly declined the thousands of dollars generated by that campaign, so the dough instead went to a music-related nonprofit organization called Notes for Notes.

