Kanye Fans Create GoFundMe Pages to Help Rapper

BLOCK WORK MEDIA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ops4M_0ithyMuX00
Follow Us on NEWSBREAKBLOCK WORK MEDIA

Media outlets have reported that West-lovers had launched GoFundMe campaigns to pad the rapper's pockets. One of the main fundraisers, titled "Make Kanye West a billionaire again," had attracted some $5 before being removed from GoFundMe's platform, according to the hip-hop news website AllHipHop.

Even still, other West-related fundraisers are displayed on GoFundMe's website. One titled "Help Kanye [sic] West Be a Billionaire Again" had not yet raised any money in the 10 hours after its launch.

"Don't make Kanye West a billionaire, make me one!"

Some who have taken note of the effort to enrichen Ye apparently think that they're more worthy of the aid. "Don't make Kanye West a billionaire [sic], make me one!" reads one such GoFundMe campaign. Another person titled their fundraiser "Make me (not Kayne West) billionaire again" and posted a picture of a brown-haired man posing with a brown dog.

Someone else started a campaign called "Make Me Richer Than Kanye West..." and included a YouTube video of them asking for funding. Another page was titled "Make a random Swede a billionaire not Kanye West" and featured a photo of a blond man with tattoos seated on a tiny bicycle.

Fans of West's have tried to organize crowdsourcing efforts for the rapper before. Back in 2016, a GoFundMe page was created with the goal of raising $53 million to help get the rapper out of debt.

However, West reportedly declined the thousands of dollars generated by that campaign, so the dough instead went to a music-related nonprofit organization called Notes for Notes.

Kanye West Stans have created a crowd-funding page to make him billionaire again!

https://allhiphop.com/rumors/kanye-west-stans-set-up-several-gofundme-pages-to-make-him-a-billionaire-again/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# kanye west# gofundme# adidas# ye# news media

Comments / 6

Published by

Experience can't be bought but perfected in creating your best presentation without fear of judgement because everyone has a voice and the freedom of expression. Thank you to all the FOLLOWERS AND READERS.

Hackensack, NJ
1000 followers

More from BLOCK WORK MEDIA

Phoenix, AZ

Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrest

In the video, which a bystander shot, officers are seen kicking the man while he was facedown and prone on the ground before being fully handcuffed. Two Phoenix officers are on leave after brutalizing Harry Denman after police say he shot at a patrol car. Dr. Rashad Richey discusses on Indisputable. Tell us what you think in the comments below.

Read full story
28 comments

The first Puerto Rican to graduate from Harvard.

Pedro Albizu Campos (1891 – 1965) was a Puerto Rican attorney, social activist, and politician known for his work in the Nationalist Party of Puerto Rico. He was the first Puerto Rican Harvard graduate, where much of his nationalist and independence ideals developed. Albizu Campos is a symbol of Puerto Rican liberation from colonialism and inspired many to fight for independence.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The unsolved murder of R&B singer John Whitehead

On May 11, 2004, John Whitehead was fatally shot, possibly in a case of mistaken identity, while fixing a car outside his home in Philadelphia. Another man with him at the time suffered light injuries from the multiple shots fired by two gunmen, who fled the scene. As of 2013, the murder remains unsolved.

Read full story
5 comments
Ocean County, NJ

New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.

Authorities say a man from Ocean County has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road this past weekend. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Dawn C. Cruz, also 51, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Read full story

Boxer is charged with trafficking 22 TONS of cocaine worth over $1billion into US

A former heavyweight boxer from Montenegro is charged with trafficking 22 tons of cocaine worth over $1 billion via the United States in one of the largest seizures of the drug in American history.

Read full story
9 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick Lyoya

The former Michigan police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids in April will stand trial for the killing, a judge ruled Monday. Judge Nicholas Ayoub said enough evidence was presented in a preliminary hearing to require a jury to decide whether Christopher Schurr was justified in shooting Lyoya.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 Times

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway following an attack on a Department of Correction officer at the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island. Inmate Dennis Applewhite stabbed the 28-year-old officer about 15 times in the back of the head around 4:45 p.m. at the Anna M. Kross Center, according to the sources.

Read full story
15 comments

Jake Paul knocks Anderson Silva out and dominates Twitter

Jake Paul is living the life that most people dream of. After rising to fame as a YouTuber, Jake Paul got into celebrity boxing. Now, Paul is out here doing the real thing, and is now on the top card with Anderson Silva. Prior to this, Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather had an ongoing celebrity beef.

Read full story
1 comments
Springfield, IL

Three White former Illinois prison guards face life behind bars after the 2018 fatal beating of Black Man

City of Springfield, Illinois, three former Illinois prison guards face life behind bars after the 2018 fatal beating of a 65-year-old inmate in a case marked by the unpunished lies of other correctional officers who continue to get pay raises, records obtained by The Associated Press and court documents show.

Read full story
63 comments

Slim Thug Reacts to Jay-Z Canceling Kanye West & Calls Out Rappers

Kanye West should have his right to opinion just like the next person, because if you research a lot of the things he is saying, he's actually speaking the truth about a lot of things.

Read full story
268 comments
Plainsboro Township, NJ

Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-worker

Prosecutors have accused a New Jersey man who is currently on trial for murdering a co-worker in 2019 with arranging for further killings in an attempt to exonerate himself. Kenneth Saal, 33, is accused of fatally beating and stabbing his co-worker Carolyn Byington, 26, to death in her Plainsboro apartment in June 2019 during a lunch break.

Read full story
1 comments
Paterson, NJ

Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police Officers

PATERSON N.J. — Two officers said they dropped Felix de Jesus off at Westside Park near the Passaic River, but they had turned off their body cams inside the patrol car, so this was never verified by video footage.

Read full story
38 comments

Suspect Is Arrested Nearly 3 Years After Harlem Hotel Murder

HARLEM, NY — Nearly three years after a man was gunned down inside a Harlem hotel on New Year's Eve, a suspect in the murder has been arrested, police announced Thursday. Clifton Thomas, a 27-year-old East Harlem resident, is accused of fatally shooting Richard Hall inside the New Ebony Hotel on Dec. 31, 2019, police said. The New Year's Eve shooting capped off a 2019 that saw a rise in the number of murders in Central Harlem's 28th Precinct. The number of shootings in the precinct rose from seven in 2018 to 13 in 2019, according to the crime stats.

Read full story

Influencer tells white people not to see Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Things are starting to get out of hand, and it seems like the days go by it's only going to get nasty and dirty!. An influencer took to social media to discourage white people from seeing the black Panther Wakanda Forever on opening weekend.

Read full story
181 comments

On Point, Judge Joe Brown's Thoughts on Kanye West

THE Honorable, Judge Joe Brown sits down with the Hip Hop Uncensored Podcast and shares his explosive take on Kanye West situation regarding George Floyd and comments made towards the Jewish community. Roxie Washington, acting on behalf of her daughter with the late George Floyd, has retained attorneys after Kanye West made a claim about fentanyl and Floyd’s death. The artist, designer and entrepreneur, who has changed his name to Ye, spoke about Floyd’s death during a recent episode of the podcast “Drink Champs.” “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” West said. “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Read full story
39 comments
Morristown, NJ

22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.

On Wednesday Jared Eng, 25, took responsibility in Manhattan Supreme Court, for killing his mother Paula Chin three years ago. Chin, 65, was found in a garbage bin near one of her homes in suburban Morristown, N.J. home after Eng reported her missing on Feb. 4, 2019.

Read full story
13 comments

6ix9ine Defends Kanye West on Andrew Tate’s Podcast

The Ye ship may be sinking and on fire after the rapper’s recent antisemitic ramblings, but it appears he still has some supporters out there, though at this point he’s scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to those who’ll defend him. Rapper and FBI informant 6ix9ine has appeared on Andrew Tate's podcast to bolster the beleaguered star, saying:

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.

NEW YORK -- New York City sanitation workers who were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be reinstated and given back pay, a state judge ruled in a decision released Tuesday.

Read full story
17 comments
Aurora, CO

Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over a Typo on His Paycheck: According to Police

The man, identified by the Aurora Police Department, as Lloyd Clifford Love of Aurora, shot his former boss to death over a typo on his paycheck, is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson., is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson. Love, is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy