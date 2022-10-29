Follow Us on NEWSBREAK BLOCK WORK MEDIA

Kanye West should have his right to opinion just like the next person, because if you research a lot of the things he is saying, he's actually speaking the truth about a lot of things.

Adopted in 1791, freedom of speech is a feature of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. [17] The French Declaration provides for freedom of expression in Article 11, which states that: The free communication of ideas and opinions is one of the most precious of the rights of man.

Slim Thug Reacts to Jay-Z Canceling Kanye West & Calls Out Rappers Participating Breaking KANYE West

Everything he said about George Floyd was literally said in the trail. But y’all just acting like Kanye making that stuff up. Not saying he’s right or wrong but as a lawyer I watched that case closely, and all the things Kanye stated is documented. So, he has a right to say what he said about Mr. Floyd. Go cancel the people that got on the stand and literally said what he said. Stop picking and choosing. https://youtu.be/_LEDZE6XoUo

Ye .... Is da truth. Slim Thugga is speaking realness Ye didn't say dumb shiii he spoke up and on something real ... Slim Thugga is the truth speak on it give the influence of courage. https://youtu.be/_LEDZE6XoUo

I’m definitely not getting caught up in the media narratives of Kanye…… they are trying too hard to destroy him. https://youtu.be/_LEDZE6XoUo

Kanye West canceled? Here’s why it probably won’t happen. Kanye West has had so many controversies you may have forgotten a few.