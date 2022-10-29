Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-worker

Follow Us on NEWSBREAK BLOCK WORK MEDIA

Prosecutors have accused a New Jersey man who is currently on trial for murdering a co-worker in 2019 with arranging for further killings in an attempt to exonerate himself.

Kenneth Saal, 33, is accused of fatally beating and stabbing his co-worker Carolyn Byington, 26, to death in her Plainsboro apartment in June 2019 during a lunch break.

Middlesex County Jail, where Saal is currently detained, notified the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on Oct. 13 that Saal was attempting to pay another inmate to carry out a copycat murder in order to create doubt about his guilt.

Saal allegedly offered a fellow inmate $15,000 to either kill a similar victim in a similar way or to kill a detective involved in his case.

Earlier this week, Saal was served with complaints detailing the new charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Saal appeared in a New Brunswick courtroom briefly on Friday and is scheduled to return for a detention hearing on the new charges next week, according to his attorney, Brian Neary of Hackensack.

Byington, who was from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards Township and graduated from Ridge High School, was found beaten and stabbed to death in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019, after she went home for lunch.

Investigators have alleged Saal was in Byington’s apartment when she walked in on him, prompting the attack.

After receiving the letter about Saal from the jail, the prosecutor’s office on Monday obtained a judge’s approval to wiretap Saal’s conversations and were able to record him talking about Byington’s killing, according to the affidavit.

He now faces additional charges for conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to tamper with a witness and conspiracy to hinder prosecution.

He pleaded not guilty to the new charges last week.

