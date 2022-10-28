Suspect Is Arrested Nearly 3 Years After Harlem Hotel Murder

Follow Us on NEWSBREAK BLOCK WORK MEDIA

HARLEM, NY — Nearly three years after a man was gunned down inside a Harlem hotel on New Year's Eve, a suspect in the murder has been arrested, police announced Thursday.

Clifton Thomas, a 27-year-old East Harlem resident, is accused of fatally shooting Richard Hall inside the New Ebony Hotel on Dec. 31, 2019, police said. The New Year's Eve shooting capped off a 2019 that saw a rise in the number of murders in Central Harlem's 28th Precinct. The number of shootings in the precinct rose from seven in 2018 to 13 in 2019, according to the crime stats.

Hall, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 11 p.m. that night inside the hotel, he was shot in the torso, on the corner of West 112th Street and Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard, police said. Hall was rushed to Mount Sinai Saint Luke's hospital, but could not be saved, police said.

Hall lived just a few blocks away on West 118th Street, but had rented a room at the hotel, which offers low-income rentals, the Daily News reported at the time.

Police had released images of the suspect the following day, saying he had been seen leaving the building after the shooting, but the case apparently went unsolved for more than two years afterward.

Thomas, who was arrested late Wednesday, has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police say.

Hopefully now the family of the victim can start to find some type of comfort in knowing the killer has been caught.

https://patch.com/new-york/harlem/nearly-3-years-after-harlem-hotel-murder-suspect-arrested-nypd