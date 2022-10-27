6ix9ine Defends Kanye West on Andrew Tate’s Podcast

Follow Us on NEWSBREAK BLOCK WORK MEDIA

The Ye ship may be sinking and on fire after the rapper’s recent antisemitic ramblings, but it appears he still has some supporters out there, though at this point he’s scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to those who’ll defend him. Rapper and FBI informant 6ix9ine has appeared on Andrew Tate's podcast to bolster the beleaguered star, saying:

“He’s standing on business. I love Kanye. I love what he stands for and he does whatever the **** he wants. When there’s millionaires, billionaires, trillionaires in your ear and they say, “Kanye this is not the respectful thing”. He worked himself so high that he doesn’t have to bow down to a dollar.”

6ix9ine went on to talk about taking $95,000 from a Russian business to play a game of FIFA against him but added: “I feel where Kanye’s at he doesn’t have to bow down to masses. He says what he wants, whenever he wants. and I feel like Kanye is not crazy, he’s speaking his ****ing mind.”

Andrew Tate then blew a humungous dog whistle by wondering why the people who are especially in charge of the entertainment industry are so scared of him. 6ix9ine replied: “Because they’re sheep. It’s all about relationships. It’s all about shaking the right hand. It’s about ‘I’ll scrub my back I’ll scrub yours’ It’s just sheep bro. I gotta be honest with you, I’m so ****ked up right now I just faced a whole bottle of Beluga but I’m holding back from a lot of ****."

6ixnine also comments on the end of his 4-year relationship and then talks about having sex with 2 women in a steam room. 6ixninw was drunk but did make some valid points and if sober definitely would have made a better interview. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Ak2jcnt2o4