Ye's antisemitic comments spark outrage, fear | Kanye West

As corporations like Adidas drop their support of the hip-hop artist following his antisemitic rhetoric, Jewish groups say they are concerned his words could have widespread implications.

Kanye West's Anti-Semitic tweet sparks more hate speech in L.A.'s west side

Anti-Semitic flyers were posted above a 405 Freeway bridge overpass on Sunday, one day after artist Kanye West posted an anti-Semitism message on Twitter. CBSLA's Jake Reiner reports from Beverly Hills.

Yesterday, the head of an antisemitic and white supremacist group (and his supporters) dropped banners over the 405 in Los Angeles. One banner read, "Kanye is right about the Jews.”

The group responsible for the antisemitic banners over the highway in Los Angeles espouses its vitriolic antisemitism and white supremacist themes via the internet, through propaganda distributions and in street actions.

This group often live-streams their activity for donations (as they did yesterday in Los Angeles), including confronting and harassing Jews. The group responsible for the Los Angeles banner drop has also attempted to capitalize on @kanyewest’s comments by targeting the Black community; in the group’s Telegram chat, members discussed creating new fliers blaming Jews for the Atlantic slave trade.

While Ye (formerly Kanye West) has been no stranger to controversy in recent years, his most recent rhetoric has helped advance the spread of longstanding hateful and false narratives shared by extremist groups.

Ye’s Lawyers on the Gap Contract Drop the Rapper After his Antisemitic Remarks

Manhattan law firm Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft has parted ways with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in the wake of recent antisemitic remarks by the rapper and designer.

