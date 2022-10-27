Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over a Typo on His Paycheck: According to Police

Follow us on NEWSBREAK. BLOCK WORK MEDIA

The man, identified by the Aurora Police Department, as Lloyd Clifford Love of Aurora, shot his former boss to death over a typo on his paycheck, is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson.

The incident took place outside Johnson's business American Eagle Protective Services on Thursday October 20, according to the Aurora PD, as a result of a dispute between employee and employer.

Officers said they responded to a 7 p.m. report of a trespass in the 16800 block of Centretech Parkway, which was upgraded to a report of a shooting on the same property as they were on their way.

Once arrived on the scene, officers found Johnson laying down on the floor with gunshot wounds on his face and body. Together with EMS responders, officers tried to revive the victim, but all efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

Love had meanwhile fled the scene before officers arrived but was arrested as he was driving away thanks to a high-risk traffic stop by officers and SWAT.

In the affidavit related to Love's case obtained by KDVR, investigators say that Love shot Johnson because a typo in his paycheck—"Lloyd K. Love" instead of "Lloyd C. Love"—made him unable to cash in on his salary.

The 35-year-old man told police he had received his paycheck earlier on Thursday, October 20 and had later called both Johnson and his wife and co-owner of the company Patricia Johnson to ask them to get him a new check.

