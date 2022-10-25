3 dead in St. Louis high school shooting

Follow Us on NEWSBREAK. BLOCK WORK MEDIA

ST. LOUIS — Messiah Miller Jr. was sitting in algebra class on Monday morning when he heard the first gunshot. Maybe it was just noise from the construction site across the street, he and his classmates reassured themselves.

Then they heard an urgent message from the principal over the intercom: “Miles Davis is in the building.”

That is the code that informs students and teachers at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School that an “active shooter” had breached the building; it sent students in the algebra class scrambling to hide. Messiah texted five people, including his mother, to tell them that he loved them.

“We heard more shots, and they were getting closer and closer,” said Messiah, 16. “Then he jiggled our door. But he didn’t come in.”

At least two people in the school were killed and seven others injured before the gunman was killed in a shootout with the police, the authorities said, as another American school transformed on Monday from a quiet place of learning to a scene of terror, panic and violence. Students cowered under desks or jumped out windows and wondered if they were going to survive.

Lt. Col. Michael Sack, the interim commissioner of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said the victims included an adult woman who died at a hospital after the shooting and a teenage girl who was pronounced dead at the scene. Others who were hurt “suffered a variety of injuries, from shrapnel injuries to gunshots,” Colonel Sack said.

He said the suspected gunman appeared to have been about 20 years old but did not name him. The suspect also died at a hospital, Colonel Sack said.

“Here is a safe place where kids go to grow, to learn, to develop, and something like this happens — it’s just heartbreaking,” he said of the school.

Once they were evacuated from the building, students were taken to the parking lot of a nearby grocery store to be reunited with their parents.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police officers stood outside the school in south St. Louis, and yellow police tape lined one side of the building. Women sat on a bench, holding hands and praying for the victims.

“Police responded quite heavily and quite quickly” to reports of a shooting just after 9 a.m., said Lori Willis, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Public Schools.

The performing arts school shares a campus with another high school, the Collegiate School of Medical and Bioscience, and both were on lockdown Monday morning.

It was not immediately clear how the gunman was able to enter the school. Colonel Sack said the building was locked, with doors secured, before the gunman, who was “armed with a long gun,” arrived.

The performing arts school shares a campus with another high school, the Collegiate School of Medical and Bioscience, and both were on lockdown Monday morning.

It was not immediately clear how the gunman was able to enter the school. Colonel Sack said the building was locked, with doors secured, before the gunman, who was “armed with a long gun,” arrived.

Ms. Willis said the gunman was described as slim and dressed entirely in black. It was not immediately clear whether the gunman had any connection to the school.

Kelvin Adams, the superintendent of schools for the St. Louis Public School District, credited members of the school’s faculty and staff for rallying the students to evacuate the building quickly.

https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/health-teacher-and-teen-student-killed-in-shooting-at-south-st-louis-high-school-suspect/article_0c3f8f55-e757-506c-b08a-27884257136e.html