Crisis on Rikers Island New York City County Jail

What is Rikers Island?

Miles away from Manhattan, Rikers Island is a jail run by the New York Department of Corrections. The New York Times said that this complex has multiple jail buildings. More than 4,800 detainees are at Rikers on any given day. Most commonly, the jail houses people who await trial.

But others are also at Rikers. New York Magazine explained that inmates also include those who are serving shorter sentences for misdemeanors (one year or less) or because they cannot make bail. Unlike prisons, where inmates can remain for lengthy sentences, jails like Rikers are usually temporary cells before a person stands trial. Rikers has facilities for men, women and adolescents. There is a hospital on the island in addition to the detention centers.

Rikers Island houses thousands and thousands of inmates on a daily basis. Here’s an explanation of who goes to Rikers Island, as well as a look at the recent controversies surrounding this notorious complex.

Fox 5 News did an exclusive with Louis Molina, who was appointed commissioner in 2021, after Schiraldi. Molina was appointed after several commissioners and a federal monitor were unable to address the issues of violence, corruption and understaffing in Rikers.

When Molina arrived at the facility, he found that safety measures were not followed: some detainees had sharpened plexiglass into homemade knives and some cell doors were easily opened when they were supposed to be locked.

Molina’s appointment came right after a deadly year for Rikers Island: 15 inmates were killed. reported, “In all, 15 people died at or shortly after leaving Rikers in 2021.” Some inmates had died by suicide, others by what seemed to be too-large doses of methadone (a medication to combat opioid withdrawal) and others died because of untreated medical issues. Before their deaths, some of them experienced violence inside the jails.

While Mayor Eric Adams backs former mayor de Blasio’s plan to close down Rikers Island, the plan to close Rikers by 2026 has been extended to 2027. Given the variability of construction of additional facilities in New York City, along with the cost, that date could change as well. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/17/nyregion/eric-adams-rikers-island.html