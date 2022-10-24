Slavery is still legal in the US if it is used as a form of punishment in some prisons: Opinion

Measures to end forced prison labor put slavery on the ballot in five states.

Voters in the November midterms in five states, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, and Vermont will be balloted on outlawing slavery, more than 150 years after it was abolished after the Civil War.

The landmark 13th Amendment to the US Constitution, ratified on December 6, 1865, officially abolished slavery but allowed it to continue as a punishment in prisons against convicted felons.

Nearly 20 states have constitutions that include language permitting slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments, and voters in Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, and Vermont will be asked to change the loophole as part of a national push for prison reform.

The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. That exception has long permitted the exploitation of labor by convicted felons.

Nearly 20 states have constitutions that include language permitting slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. In 2018, Colorado was the first to remove the language from its constitution by ballot measure, followed by Nebraska and Utah two years later.

This November, versions of the question go before voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.

Forced labor should not be legal in the United States. But it is, and it’s rife in the U.S. prison and immigration detention industry.

Thirteenth Amendment

Thirteenth Amendment Explained

Section 1

Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Section 2

Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

The 13th Amendment says that the U.S. shall permit "neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted." The provision was used in former Confederate states to protect some form of slavery by criminalizing minor actions and targeting black people with enforcement.

