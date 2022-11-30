Living Well with Rheumatoid Arthritis. But First, The Beginning.

Although I may have had symptoms earlier than I realized, as a busy wife, mother and registered nurse, it all hit the proverbial fan one weekend. My husband and I actually managed to have a weekend away. Off to Canada for some fun and change of pace.

In a nutshell, the second morning I awoke in tremendous pain. Hands and feet were red hot, swollen and I could barely navigate. Back to our home area and directly to the hospital E.R. where I worked. Seen by the on call orthopedist, who knew me well, and after blood work and X-rays, I was suspected of having rheumatoid arthritis. Why ? I asked myself. I’m young, healthy, and now very confused.

Thus the start of my 46 years of pain, disability, tension, and the unknown. My one regret now, is the start of prednisone, a steroid, that kept me going for many years, only to turn on me many years later.

With large doses of “my pal Pred,“ and aspirin, I continued working. During breaks in the E.R. Action, I iced my hands and prayed my feet would stop screaming. I pushed on, bills needed to be paid, meals made, children to comfort, and just life in general.

My referral to a rheumatologist took place rather quickly! I met with this tall, no nonsense gentleman who basically said, ”it’s my way or the highway”. Simply put, I would be compliant or find another doctor. I understood and agreed. First thing, he started with , was decreasing my beloved prednisone. He explained why, I half listened, as panic was emerging. This drug helped me be able to move with very little pain. I was actually functional again! As a nurse, I believed what he said, and hesitantly started a very slow reduction. I was playing with fire, with the dosage I was on. Way too much for my small frame.

After months of care, we developed a very positive working relationship. He saw my true self emerge, as my emotions settled and my interest in helping myself grew. I was the one who had to help myself. I had shared with him what I was learning, how to compensate for the pain, and talked about how my life was stabilizing. He asked me to consider becoming a patient advocate. I would travel and talk to other patients and rheumatologists, sharing my enlightened attitude, and my tips for successful daily living. My dark times were seeing the light for the first time since my diagnosis.