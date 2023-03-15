Trauma and the need to move forward.

Now that we have saved a few bucks at the grocery store, I want to tell you about my dear neighbor and what I’m trying to help her with. I feel it might be valuable to us all. My neighbor will turn 98 in November! I adore her! She fell about a week ago. She was getting out from her grandson’s car, vehemently refusing assistance. ( They were taking her out to dinner.) Needless to say, she tripped at the curb, injuring her knees, hip and her face went right to the concrete. Glasses broke. She refused an ambulance and waited quietly while family tried to enjoy their meal outing. All the while, her daughter, (in her 70’s,) reprimanded her for not accepting her help. I know my friend is extremely independent, but by refusing help, she set herself back to not wanting to walk, not eating well and is becoming depressed.

Eventually, about four days later, she agreed to go to her doctor, who could do nothing for her, except to send her to hospital for X-rays, etc. She was there 5 hours! So, I’m encouraging her to move forward now that she knows, she’s not fractured, only badly bruised. She’s very lucky. She’s been highly frustrated. Because of all this, I’m sharing my take on “resilience” with her. The power to cope and deal with her challenges.

I know that she’s been very resilient in her past. She has shared her past with me. I want to point out, that she walked her dog everyday, twice a day, and that’s how we met. I’ve been walking with her for quite awhile.We share a lot! Now she’s giving up. I’ve asked her to focus on what she can do, not the opposite. If she can forgive herself for refusing the help, that negative feeling, then she will feel more in control once again.

I ask her to be thankful and be hopeful. Learn to accept help. I am also very independent, I told her how I have asked my other neighbor to open jars , etc. on occasion. I have to ask, because my hands are very deformed from my rheumatoid disease.

Being hopeful helps to build your resilience. Also, being proactive helps. Not always a fast, or simple solution, to handle challenges, but trying to resolve the issue with baby steps helps, because you don’t want the issue to escalate. I’m afraid her falling trauma is starting to escalate. Being thankful to her family is obvious to me. They are all close. I sense she doesn’t want to be a burden, none of us do! She has many strengths, and I remind her of them daily , when I visit. I try to be subtle, and not too pushy.. I like to comment on her intelligence, her insightful knowledge of daily news, and her spirit and love towards her dog. I use her dog a lot, to stimulate her motivation. The dog is her baby! We will continue to work together, I hope to have her outside walking again, in the upcoming weeks. I don’t want her getting weaker.

Her wonderful dog Photo by Me

For the rest of us, put yourself out there, don’t dwell on the past, the negative, the bad, give yourself a break, laugh, lighten up, keep moving forward. Take the good with the bad, and always believe in yourself!! Remember, it’s not a weakness if you get stuck, you can always consult a professional. As always, thanks for following me, love to have you.

References Adapted By:

Botek, A., Why are falls so dangerous for the elderly? [Newsletter] Retrieved from: https://www.agingcare.com/articles/amp/149687