Seniors and coupons.

Today we explore something that still is important to many of us. Today is coupons! Stores where I shop have virtual coupons you can add to your loyalty card. When they scan your items, the savings are automatically deducted. Several larger grocery stores chains, I’m told, now do this. Also check out Coupons.com. You may also find mobile apps on your smart phone. And don’t forget the drive through restaurants, they feature many coupons for their specials.

Flyer coupon. Photo by Me

When I worked, we had coupon sharing between the ladies at the office. At that time, we clipped coupons from flyers and newspapers, and threw the ones we didn‘t need into a basket. You can suggest doing this with friends and family members. Did you know that the Sunday paper, has more coupons at the beginning of the month? You can really load up, if that’s your thing. I have printed coupons from the internet too. Usually, you can print twice for the coupon. You can pressed your browsers “ back” key and print again. However it doesn’t always work. However if it does, and you have access to your child’s computer, do it again! Remember, ask friends for their unused flyers or Sunday paper’s coupons. Better you ask and receive, than for them to get pitched!

Keep in mind that you can use multiple same coupons at the same time. For instance, if you have 4 coupons for a toothpaste, you can purchase 4 items at one time, utilizing all 4 coupons. It’s called stockpiling, and if it‘s a product that you actually use, It’s a win, win!

Don‘t fall for coupons that you will never use. If it looks like a great deal, say one dollar off for a hair dye that will never look good on you, don’t do it! When you’re a redhead, going blonde doesn’t cut it. Been there, done that, haha.

Have you tried trial sizes? Use can use a dollar off coupon for trial sizes unless it stipulates you can’t. The most percentage you can get off an item, is another win- win. Again, many trial sizes can equal a larger size and for a lot less. I have found that on occasion, I have hit a sale and have had a coupon for that item! This happens more often about three weeks after the coupons are distributed.

I learned you can google the name of a grocery store and find information on how to get coupons, loyalty cards and other deals. Also locations, and phone numbers if you want delivery. I could never be an extreme couponer, but I highly praise those that have the dedication. One magazine at the checkout that I’ve glanced at, is called “All You“. It contains many coupons all right in the magazine, which itself is not expensive. So, explore this while you’re waiting In line. As always thank you for following.