More shopping tips for seniors.

As mentioned, today I want to share a few more hints that I’ve learned at the grocery store, and tips on meats, etc. In my kitchen, I don’t always buy the leanest ground beef. If I’m buying for grilling, I’ll buy a moderately grind, as more fat adds flavor and will be mostly lost, while on the grill. And I don’t buy ground beef already in patty form. You pay more for that convenience . Make your own. Freeze what you want for later with waxed paper between the patties and wrap securely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000d1T_0lDWIOQF00
Smaller cuts of cheese for later.Photo byMe

Make friends with the butcher if you are able. If you need a pork loin roast cut, he’ll likely be happy to help you. Again, freeze some for another time. Also, ask your butcher when there might be a meat mark down. Likely, he’ll share that secret with you. I used to ask for marrow bones for my dogs, and he would save a few for me. I still say, shop early, as that’s when the new meat is brought out and you might catch a deal on yesterday or the day before meat. Do you eat ham? Smaller hams, as you’ve probably noticed are more apt to be bits and pieces held together by gelatin. Ugh! By reading the labels, you’ll also see that they pump brine into some hams, thus increasing their weight, and cost, so beware! You may want another brand.

I’d like someone to explain to me the difference between “prime quality cut” , “ select choice”, “ top premium beef”, and “ premium cut”. Do these titles mean anything? Or is this a way to encourage shoppers to buy what they think is a better grade? I try to go by how much per pound is the cut of meat. Again, read the labels.

New stores that are opening up, I’ve noticed , frequently sell many items cheaper to gain new customers. From my own shopping at a local store, one branch sells items cheaper than the same company store, only 7 miles down the road. The reason, I’m guessing is that one store has a highly competitive store almost next door , but the furthest down the road had no competition, thus higher prices. Another place I’ve noticed to have reasonable prices is the neighborhood dollar store, that seems to be popping up everywhere. At least for some food items, like bread and canned goods.

When I want rice or special spices, I look for nearby ethnic markets. I’ve found that they have what I need and considerably cheaper, and possibly in bulk. In the past I shopped at the “ members only” locations. Call their customer service to ask what their policy is regarding prescriptions and liquor sales. Or if you really like the place, grab a membership. I found I spent way more there, as they had so many choices and available stock items that I did not need, I just wanted. My bad. Next will be my experience with coupons and some more saving tips too. Thanks for joining me through these articles.

I am a seventy something woman, living successfully with Rheumatoid arthritis for over 46 years. Professionally I am a retired registered nurse, from NY, and would like to share my years of disability as well as joy from this crippling disease.

