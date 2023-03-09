Savings for seniors at the grocery store.

Hello everyone, today I have been thinking of more ways to save at the grocery store. First I want to point out some secrets , that I learned, by shopping at my local supermarkets. I always look at the bottom shelves, as that’s where stores put the cheapest items. We tend to look at eye level and upwards, but start your searching down low. Remember to check dates, on the cans, bottles and wrappers. We want less expensive but good, fresh quality.

I’ve noticed that most times buying in bulk, is less expensive, but not always. Cereal and many frozen foods, like French fries, might be cheaper in the smaller size. And eggs, boy have they gotten expensive! If you want organic, free range, you‘ll pay a higher price, but basic white and brown eggs are the same. On our farm, white eggs come from white chickens and brown from brown/ red chickens. It is that simple. If you’re going basic, like many of us have for many years, just go with the better price!

Friendly chicks from the farm. Photo by Me

Beware, if the ads scream “sale”, It might just mean they are over stocked and may not be the best price, look around at similar products. As a nurse, I was taught to always buy milk in a tinted or opaque container, not clear glass. When exposed to light, they can lose up to 60 percent of its vitamin A. If you like chocolate, like me, shop right after the holidays, grab solid chocolate ,and put it in the freezer. You can even decorate your cakes etc. with chocolate shavings!

I’d like to point out to check cheese prices both at deli and in dairy aisle. I have seen prices will vary there also. Most times the deli will have a sale, so that’s a plus. But more often, dairy aisle is less. For stews, and casseroles, I use canned vegetables. I just don’t want a lot of added salt or sugar, so I endlessly check labels. I also buy store brands and taste them. If I like them, I purchase them in the future and avoid brand names whenever possible. Almost all store carry their own brands. Over time you’re saving money.

I have also found that nuts and toppings for ice cream are normally cheaper in the baking aisle, not with the ice cream products. My next article with have more secrets and updates on meats and coupons if that interests you. One last tip, I think, always buy seasonal produce, and farmers markets may be your best value. They aren’t adding on shipping costs, and may have to sell less expensively, so the produce doesn’t rot. Please watch for my next article. Thank you, hope this helps a little. Oh, and shop on Wednesdays and in the morning, less people to deal with and day old bakery items are discounted!